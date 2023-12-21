The Challenge alum Ashley Cain is choosing his words carefully after ex Safiyya Vorajee made claims about the circumstances of their split.

Cain, 33, shared a message via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 20, which read, “Just because I don’t speak, doesn’t mean I can’t speak, just means I choose not to. Protection of the things and people I love that are in, have been or will be in my life will always come above and beyond anything else. No matter how many stones get thrown, or how hard they hurt, I will always stand on that.”

The response was posted alongside a note from a fan who defended him following online backlash.

“All these judgmental, horrible, got nothing better to do except put down a grieving father because he has moved on need to get a frigging life … just because you don’t see him crying or being sad does not mean he is okay,” the fan wrote. “He has lost a child to … the comments on his post are disgusting and you should be ashamed of yourself for judging a man that takes all his strength just to be alive. Take it from another grieving parent.”

Cain’s personal life made headlines when Vorajee, 36, spoke out about their breakup, telling The Sun on Sunday, December 17, “He’d had a drink, it was quick and brutal. He said he couldn’t do it any more.”

The former couple announced their split in March 2022, one year after their infant daughter’s death.

“After a devastating and heartbreaking year, Safiyya and I decided to separate a few months ago. This was an incredibly tough decision which we needed to keep to ourselves for some time to give us the opportunity to figure out our own journey privately,” they noted in a joint statement at the time. “The past few months have demonstrated that we remain the closest of friends, spending time together everyday, and that we will love, care and support each other forever. We are bonded by our powerful journey together, by the eternal love we have for our daughter, and our passionate commitment to her foundation.”

Cain and Vorajee welcomed their daughter, Azaylia, in August 2020. Two months later, the pair revealed that their baby girl was diagnosed with leukemia. Azaylia went through a stem cell procedure in January 2021, but her cancer returned. She passed away in April 2021.

Earlier this month, Cain revealed he is expecting another child with a woman he recently dated and whom he has known since he was 18.

“I got a message saying that she needed to speak to me so I went to see her and she told me she was pregnant — I can’t put into words how that felt,” he told The Sun. “I believe, after having Azaylia, that I was put on this earth to be a father. And then the thought of potentially having another child after losing one was very difficult to understand for me.”

Vorajee addressed the news on December 17, adding, “The heartbreaking thing about it [is] even when he told me, I put him first so he didn’t feel guilty for telling me. Inside I was screaming and crying.”

According to Vorajee, Cain “suggested” they try to have another baby after their daughter’s death. “I didn’t want a baby to think they’d been born because I wanted Azaylia. I wanted to fill a void. It had to be as a proper family,” she noted.

Cain released a statement to the outlet subtly denying Vorajee’s version of events.

“When there are intense emotions involved, be that from loss, breakups or my recent baby announcement, recollection of events may vary,” he claimed. “What has never varied is our mutual commitment to our daughter’s foundation, which has never been stronger. So I will continue saying less and doing more.”