Going their separate ways. After previously announcing their separation, The Challenge‘s Ashley Cain confirmed his split from longtime girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee.

“After a devastating and heartbreaking year, Safiyya and I decided to separate a few months ago. This was an incredibly tough decision which we needed to keep to ourselves for some time to give us the opportunity to figure out our own journey privately,” Cain, 31, wrote via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 30.

The former reality star added: “The past few months have demonstrated that we remain the closest of friends, spending time together everyday, and that we will love, care and support each other forever. We are bonded by our powerful journey together, by the eternal love we have for our daughter, and our passionate commitment to her foundation.”

Vorajee, 34, for her part, posted an identical statement on her own social media that same day.

The news comes one year after their 8-month-old daughter, Azaylia, died after a six-month-long battle with leukemia. Cain and Vorajee welcomed their little one in August 2020. Two months later, the Ex on the Beach UK alum revealed that the newborn was diagnosed with leukemia.

“Yesterday I had to go through something no parent in the world should have to go through,” he captioned an Instagram video with his sleeping daughter at the time. “The single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience I have ever been through. I found out my beautiful daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain got diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of leukaemia [sic] which has come with many complications. Everybody who wishes to, please say a prayer for my beautiful brave little girl azaylia who is currently fighting a battle for her life! Mummy and Daddy love you princess LETS GO CHAMP You CAN and you WILL beat this!”

In January 2021, Azaylia went through a stem cell procedure to help prolong her life, however, her cancer returned. Three months later, Cain announced his daughter’s passing, writing via Instagram: “Rest In Paradise Princess. I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven.”

Vorajee also paid tribute to their child. “You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul,” she captioned an Instagram post that same month. “RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a handprint on my heart.”

Earlier this month, Cain and Vorajee honored their daughter on the one-year anniversary of her stem cell transplant. “1 year ago today Azaylia had her stem cell transplant and entered another fearless battle for her life,” he wrote on Instagram. “She fought through it like the true champion she was and engrafted 100% within record time.”

Cain concluded: “She displayed and brought love, happiness, strength and courage through every single step of her journey. She fought, inspired and left her mark on this world in such a beautiful innocent and pure little body which held the heart of a true lion.”

