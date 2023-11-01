Thomas Lennon is speaking out following the sudden death of one of his closest friends and former costars, Matthew Perry.

“Matthew Perry told me a lot of stories,” Lennon, 53, started in his tribute, which was published via Variety on Tuesday, October 31. “None of which can be printed.”

Lennon continued, “Matty lived messy. Matty had huge feelings and was not afraid to make you a part of those feelings. A comedy sword-swallower using real swords. The swords hurt.”

The actor called his late friend “a cartoon mascot for anxiety wrapped in the packaging of a matinee idol. Canadian tennis pro. Heartthrob with a racing heart. Playwright. Accidental superstar.”

Perry died at age 54 on Saturday, October 28, after law enforcement officers were called to his Los Angeles home. The Friends alum was found “unconscious in a stand-alone jacuzzi,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department told CNN on Monday, October 30, noting that Perry was “deceased prior to first responder arrival.”

Several friends and past costars have come forward to share their favorite memories of Perry in the wake of his passing. Lennon, for his part, remembered Perry as someone who had “a lot of pain” — seemingly referring to the late star’s battle with addiction over the years.

“He wore it on his sleeve. Matty would lend you his jacket which smelled like cigarettes and still had the pain right there on the sleeve. Matty would lend you cigarettes,” Lennon’s tribute continued. “Matty joked when he was worried, and he was worried more than you might think. The butt of Matthew Perry’s best jokes was always Matthew Perry. Matty admitted when he had messed-up which was constantly. Matty was easy to forgive.”

Perry’s “world that was in the palm of his hand was in a tug-of-war with the world on his shoulders,” Lennon wrote.

“Matty was always trying to get better. Matty was ready to talk,” he concluded. “Matty didn’t want to be alone. Matty wanted to make you laugh even if swallowing the swords hurt.”

Lennon met Perry while guest starring on an episode of Friends in 1999. A decade later, they played best friends in the 2009 comedy 17 Again. Lennon and Perry reunited on screen in 2015 for The Odd Couple remake, which aired on CBS for three seasons.

Before his lengthy tribute in Variety, Lennon remembered Perry in an emotional social media post. “Goodnight, friend,” Lennon captioned a photo of himself and Perry, which has since been pinned to his Instagram profile.

Despite his ups and downs, Perry was “keeping a healthy lifestyle,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He was [trying to] get back to where he [used] to be. When he was on the pickleball court, he was happy.”

According to a second insider, Perry was enjoying the little things in life.

“Matthew’s main pleasures were chilling at home with friends and seeing his family,” the source revealed, noting that the late star was “extremely close” with his parents. “He was also getting out and being as active as possible. … Generally, Matthew was doing a whole lot better.”