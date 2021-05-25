In Memoriam

‘The Office’ Cast Reacts to Mark York’s Death: Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer Pay Tribute to Billy Merchant

By

Mourning Mark York. The actor known for his role of Billy Merchant on The Office died at the age of 55 earlier this month.

Celebrity Deaths in 2021: Stars We’ve Lost

Read article

According to his obituary, York died on May 19 at Miami Valley Hospital “following a brief and unexpected illness.”

The Office Cast Reacts Mark York Death
NBC

York recurred on The Office as Dunder Mifflin’s office building manager, first appearing on a season 2 episode when Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) enlisted him to attend the office’s office disability-awareness meeting. Rainn Wilson and Jenna Fischer, who appeared on all nine seasons of the NBC sitcom, were quick to pay tribute to the actor after news of his death broke on Monday, May 24.

“R.I.P. Mark York, AKA BILLY MERCHANT from The Office,” Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute, tweeted. “He was a terrific human, a positive force and a dynamic actor. You will be missed.”

Rainn Wilson The Office Cast Reacts Mark York Death
Rainn Wilson Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Fischer, known for her portrayal of Pam Beesly, wrote, “Mark was a lovely man and a pleasure to work with. Very funny every time. Much love to his family.”

‘The Office’ Cast: Then and Now

Read article

York’s other IMDb credits include guest roles on CSI: New York and 8 Simple Rules. His family detailed his journey from Ohio to California to pursue his acting dreams.

Jenna Fischer The Office Cast Reacts Mark York Death
Jenna Fischer Mediapunch/Shutterstock

“Even though he has been paraplegic since, 1988, he had such an outgoing, uplifting, positive attitude and personality. He always tried to look at what he could accomplish and do, not what he couldn’t do. He had experienced many travel opportunities and many dreams for the future. In the past several years, he had been working as an inventor, and had obtained two patents for his inventions,” the obit read. “He loved TV and the film industry. Mark could quote so many lines from movies and tell you who particular actors were in most movies.”

‘The Office’ Cast’s Greatest Reunions Since Its End

Read article

His family added that he was an “avid sports fan” and while he loved all athletics, York “especially liked the Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State football, and Kentucky Wildcats basketball. Mark also loved coming home to his mom’s house and playing numerous table games with her and his brother Brian for hours on end. He was a competitive spirit that kept them laughing throughout their time together. He will be deeply missed by all the lives he has touched.”

York is survived by his parents, Becky York and Glenn York, brother Brian York and “numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories! Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!