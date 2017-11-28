Wiping the slate clean. The Weeknd has not-so-subtly deleted all of his Instagram photos with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Although the “Starboy” singer, 27, and the “Wolves” crooner, 25, had been low-key with their love and often refrained from sharing pictures together on social media, there is now no trace of Gomez on The Weeknd’s Instagram account. Meanwhile, Gomez still has snaps of herself and the Grammy winner on her feed.

As previously reported, The Weekend, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, and the former Disney star ended their 10-month relationship in October. The news came shortly after Gomez had reunited with her on-again off-again love Justin Bieber following her kidney surgery this past summer. The Wizards of Waverly Place alum and Bieber, 23, officially got back together in early November and have since been spotted on several dates together in Los Angeles.

“Selena and The Weekend just fizzled and ended amicably — it wasn’t dramatic and it wasn’t about Justin,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “But Selena always had feelings for Justin. Her friends want her to be cautious because she has been in such a good place post-surgery.”

Gomez isn’t the only one finding happiness again. As Us Weekly exclusively reported, the “I Feel It Coming” singer was photographed leaving Hyde nightclub with Bieber’s ex Yovanna Ventura on Friday, November 10, one day after he was seen holding hands with the model at French Montana’s Beverly Hills birthday bash.

An insider who was at the star-studded soiree exclusively told Us Weekly that the “Reminder” songster cozied up with Ventura the whole night. “They arrived together. They were holding hands,” the source said. “He was there for a solid two hours with her and everywhere they went they held hands.”

Added a second insider: “He was parading her around. He was trying to make it obvious that he was with someone. They were pretty affectionate and were together the entire night.”

