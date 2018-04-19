The Weeknd Is Single, Despite Recent Coachella Flings

The Weeknd is a single man! As Us Weekly previously reported, the singer, 28, was spotted with both ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid and is “casually dating” Chantel Jeffries. However, a source now tells Us that despite being linked to both women, he’s not in a serious relationship.

Following his Friday, April 13, set at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, the “Starboy” singer was spotted chatting to his ex, Hadid, during Travis Scott‘s set at Poppy nightclub’s pop-up debuting Kylie Cosmetics’ Kourt x Kylie makeup line. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, split from the model, 21, in November 2016, and the two “were canoodling and being affectionate as she sat on his lap,” an eyewitness told Us. They also reportedly “kissed a couple of times” and chatted with Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

The following day, he was photographed with his arm around model Jeffries, 24, who was most recently linked to Justin Bieber. A source told Us that they aren’t “crazy serious,” but they have known each other for years.

The Weeknd’s last serious relationship was with Selena Gomez. The two dated from January 2017 to October and during his set, he reportedly got emotional during “Call Out My Name” and “Privilege,” both songs that are rumored to be about the 25-year-old “Wolves” singer.

“Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between us],” Gomez told Billboard magazine about The Weeknd in December. “I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

Following the split, Gomez reunited with Bieber. After months of dating, Us Weekly broke the news in March that they were “taking a break” once again. They have been together on and off since 2011.

