Surprise! Chrissy Metz challenged her This Is Us costars to correctly guess how she is connected to Ariana Grande — and they passed the test.

During a teaser for the Tuesday, November 2, episode of E!’s Celebrity Game Face, Metz asked her castmates Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan, “When I first moved to L.A., I was Ariana Grande’s ___.”

The actors and their respective game partners, Napiera Groves and Rachel Sullivan, were given three choices that could fill in the blank: “waxer, agent or dog walker.”

“I feel like I should know this. You were an agent at one point, but were you Ariana Grande’s agent?” Chris, 41, said while trying to come up with his answer alongside his wife.

Watson, 39, chimed in, “You did young people, though! I feel like you did young folks.”

Chris joked, “Ariana Grande was young at one point.”

The A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood actress hesitated for a moment, questioning whether Metz, 41, walked the “Dangerous Woman” singer’s dog, before choosing agent as her final answer.

Chris and Rachel also chose agent before Metz revealed that they were all correct and she did work as Grande’s agent early in her career.

“I don’t know why you had me fooled with the dog walker,” host Kevin Hart said in the clip. “I only met Ariana twice and she’s had a dog in her hands both times.”

Metz previously spoke about her job as a talent agent while promoting her book, This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today, in May 2018.

“I was a talent agent for nine years. I represented Ariana Grande [and] Dove Cameron,” she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at the time. “I was on the team that represented both of those incredible ladies. It’s so fun. You know they’re going to be stars when you meet them for the first time.”

The “Go Girl” singer remembered being on Grande’s team before the actress, now 28, landed her role as Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon’s Victorious, which ran from 2010 to 2013.

Metz, for her part, began playing Kate Pearson on This Is Us in 2016. As the hit drama heads into its sixth and final season, the Florida native is preparing to say goodbye to the Big Three and her role on the NBC show.

“[I was content,] because I think that she will be happy,” Metz exclusively told Us Weekly in August, adding that she thinks fans will be good with how her character’s story ends. “I think there’ll be contentment. I think they’ll feel that bittersweet feeling that I think a lot of the episodes leave you with. I think there will feel like a sense of closure and some bittersweet memories.”

This Is Us season 6 will premiere on NBC in January.