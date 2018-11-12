Sending mixed messages? Thomas Ravenel called out his ex Ashley Jacobs for “bad mouthing” the mother of his two children, Kathryn Dennis, in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“I totally disavow this horrendous behavior and will have nothing to do with her,” the former Southern Charm star, 56, wrote according to a screenshot obtained by E! News.

Before he deleted the post, Ravenel added that he “begged her over and over to no avail” in the comments. “So hateful. Hope she gets help.”

Dennis, 27, shares daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 3, with Ravenel. She alleged in court documents filed to modify custody last month that her ex encouraged Jacobs to “verbally assault and attack” Dennis on the Bravo hit.

The two women fought throughout season 5 of Southern Charm, but their feud came to a head when Jacobs called Dennis “just an egg donor” in the season finale. While Jacobs later apologized in an open letter posted on Instagram in August, the model laughed off the apology on her costar Danni Baird’s Instagram Story.

Dennis also alleged in the court docs that Jacobs “approached [Ravenel] in California during 2017 with the intent to become his girlfriend so that she could get on the show.”

In his counterclaim, Ravenel denied encouraging Jacobs to make “defamatory comments” against Dennis. He also accused the Southern Charm producers of orchestrating Jacobs’ role “as the ‘villain’” of the season.

Ravenel’s remarks against Jacobs, whom he dated on and off from May 2017 until August, come days after the registered nurse confirmed she would not be returning to Southern Charm for season 6.

“After a lot of prayerful consideration, I have decided not to return to Southern Charm next season. I’ve been blessed with an amazing career, family, & friends and I don’t want to put those things in jeopardy for a reality tv show,” she wrote on November 6 via Instagram. “Honestly I considered filming again because I desperately want to tell my side of the story. But after experiencing how unfair the editing process can be, I don’t think I’ll ever have a fair shot. I appreciate you all following me throughout this journey.”

Three months after Ravenel was accused of sexual assault by two different women, he wrote in a since-deleted tweet that he was not returning to Southern Charm. (He denied the allegations against him.) In September, the former politician was arrested for alleged assault and battery after a warrant was issued regarding an alleged incident in 2015 with his former nanny. Bravo confirmed in September that Ravenel was not returning to the series.

Southern Charm season 6 is expected to return in 2019.

