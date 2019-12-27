



She ready! Tiffany Haddish is back on track with her Hanukkah celebration after Instagram fans corrected her menorah lighting ritual.

Haddish, 40, lit the wrong number of candles on her two menorahs on Thursday, December 26, as seen in her Instagram upload that night. Thursday marked the fifth night of Hanukkah, but the Like a Boss star only had four branches of the menorah lit, in addition to the shamash candle in the middle.

“I am over here having a full on light festival #HappyHanukkah,” she wrote in her caption on Thursday.

Commenters were quick to point out the error. “Oy vey,” one fan wrote. “Today is 5th night of [Hanukkah], so its 6 candles, 5 for days and 1 for shamash … But absolutely A for trying.”

“Go add one more candle to each menorah!” another wrote.

Minutes later, she posted another Instagram pic, this one showing the correct number of lit candles. “Ok y’all I got it right,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you to my Jewish sisters and brothers on teaching me! For years I have been lighting the extra candle on the last day. That’s what happens when you teaching yourself or hanging with other that are like just as long as we lit we good. #happyhanukkah #stilllearning.”

Haddish celebrated her bat mitzvah on her 40th birthday earlier this month — with Rabbi Susan Silverman, sister of comedian Sarah Silverman, officiating the ceremony — after the comedian met her father, an Eritrean-born Ethiopian Jew, at age 27 and then confirmed her Jewish ancestry through a DNA test.

“I’m Jewish by DNA,” she told her Instagram followers in November. “And because of my father, I want to honor him and our ancestors, and I want to do something that represents growth and maturity. And I want to teach. That’s what I’ve been put on this planet to do is teach, and Judaism is all about that.”

The Girls Trip actress’ newfound connection with her Jewish faith inspired her Netflix comedy special Black Mitzvah, which debuted on Netflix earlier this month.

“My ‘Black Mitzvah’ is about my journey and my discovery of who I am as a woman,” she told USA Today in October. “I call it ‘Black Mitzvah’ not just because I’ve done so many bar and bat mitzvahs, but because I got to meet my father not too long ago and found out that he’s an Eritrean Jew. I’ve explored that and I’m connected even more to the Jewish culture. … I’m learning Hebrew now. … I’m going to read from the Torah and everything.”