Firing up the menorah! Though Christmas is right around the corner, Hanukkah is now in full swing.

Hanukkah kicked off this year on Sunday, December 22, and lasts for eight days until Monday, December 30. The annual holiday is celebrated by Jews worldwide, including some of Us’ favorite stars.

Mayim Bialik, for one, kicked off Hanukkah this year by baking up some traditional treats, sufganiyot, which are jelly doughnuts. In a YouTube video, the 44-year-old Big Bang Theory alum and real-life neuroscientist talked about being a devout Jew.

“A huge aspect of what I find so appealing about religion is the opportunity to focus on mindfulness,” she said in July 2018. “Yes, part of this is accomplished in my religious practice by a connection with something greater than myself, which we do tend to call God. But the rituals and methodology of religion can be a vehicle, at least, this is my experience in Judaism, a vehicle for mindfulness.”

Josh Peck was joined by his 11-month-old son, Max, when he began his celebration of Hanukkah. In November 2017, the former Drake & Josh star opened up about how Judaism has shaped his identity.

“It’s this intrinsic thing that’s a part of us whether we know it or not,” Peck, 33, said while speaking at Northwestern University in Illinois. “When I was a kid, I did not embrace my Judaism because none of my heroes were Jewish. … But now, getting older, I find myself being drawn to it more so than ever.”

Before tying the knot with husband Jared Kushner in 2009, first daughter Ivanka Trump converted to Orthodox Judaism. Speaking to Vogue in February 2015, she shared her reasoning for converting.

“We’re pretty observant, more than some, less than others. I just feel like it’s such an intimate thing for us,” the designer, 38, told the magazine at the time. “It’s been such a great life decision for me.”

Trump continued, “I am very modern, but I’m also a very traditional person, and I think that’s an interesting juxtaposition in how I was raised as well. I really find that with Judaism, it creates an amazing blueprint for family connectivity.”

Scroll down below to see how Hollywood’s stars are celebrating Hanukkah this year.