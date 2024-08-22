Social media influencer Aspyn Ovard has her reasons for keeping the details of her divorce from Parker Ferris quiet.

“You see how I don’t talk about my divorce online? Very demure, mindful,” Ovard, 28, said in a Thursday, August 22, TikTok video, referring to the recent trend started by Jools Lebron. “You see how I considered my children and how it would affect them to have their family’s personal information shared all over the internet? Very smart, very good mom.”

News broke in April that Ovard filed for divorce from Ferris, 29, after nine years of marriage. While neither Ovard nor Ferris publicly addressed the split at the time, that same day Ovard confirmed she gave birth to a baby girl, now 5 months. (Ovard and Ferris also share daughters Cove, 4, and Lola, 2.)

“You see how I will continue to stay unbothered and not share anything to protect my peace? Very demure, very mindful,” Ovard added on Thursday. “Very cutesy, very peaceful.”

She simply captioned her upload, “Soft launch.”

Other than Ovard’s Thursday video, she has not addressed her breakup. Weeks before baby No. 3’s birth, she and Ferris went on a babymoon getaway.

“Still can’t believe I have survived another pregnancy and have another little girlie in my belly 🤍,” Ovard wrote via Instagram in March, adding a video of the pair kissing on the beach. “Thank you @velasvallarta for hosting our babymoon stay!!”

After giving birth, Ovard opted against publicly sharing her little one’s name.

“I haven’t really fully decided, [but] I’ve definitely been leaning towards not sharing it,” she said in an April vlog on YouTube. “I’ve kind of been waiting to just see what nicknames come up for her and then I’ll share something, like, that. She has a couple nicknames so far, but not anything that I feel is gonna fully stick and that I would want to refer to her as when I’m talking about her.”

Ovard further explained that she’s “trying not to share” her daughter’s name to keep “a little bit of privacy” moving forward.

“If I could go back in time, I wouldn’t have shared Cove and Lola’s actual names,” Ovard said. “I would have just shared nicknames for them, I wish I had done that, so with this baby, I’m like, ‘Do I want to share her name?’ I think eventually I will have something that I will refer to her as [in my social posts].”