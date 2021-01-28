If you were in Addison Rae’s shoes, what would you do? The TikTok sensation participated in a game of “Spill or Fill Your Guts” for her boyfriend Bryce Hall’s YouTube page on Wednesday, January 27. She and several other social media influencers were tasked with either answering a difficult question or chomping into a nasty treat. However, the going got tough when Blake Gray boldly asked Rae about her “least favorite Kardashian” that she has met.

Rae, 20, initially appeared confident going into that particular round, saying, “I’m for sure going to answer it, so I’ll pick this one.” She ended up selecting a plate filled with old fish.

Instead of answering Gray’s query, she claimed to not “have a least favorite” and said she is “not answering that.” The former Louisiana State University student attempted to fill up on the old fish, but ultimately spit it out. “I’m not eating any more of that,” she said.

Rae has established a close connection to eldest KarJenner sibling, Kourtney Kardashian. While their bond seemed to form overnight, the pair were actually introduced through their mutual friend David Dobrik.

“We surprised [Kourtney’s son] Mason, because Mason liked my videos on TikTok,” she explained on The Tom Ward Show in July 2020. “I kind of just stuck around and we got really close. We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun.”

Rae has since gushed about getting to know the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s entire family. “I’ve had such an amazing time spending time with Kourtney and meeting the family. They’re all just such loving people that genuinely care about each other,” she told E! News in August 2020. “That just continuously inspires me.”

She continued, “They all have such an amazing bond that I always valued in my family, so it really just makes me love them even more as people, because not everyone gets to see every second. It just really shows you how genuine they are. It’s not all just for the show, it’s how they really are.”

The duo’s friendship has drawn both criticism and confusion due to their 21-year age gap, as the Poosh founder is 41. Last September, they also garnered backlash for taking poolside Instagram photos together. “She’s 41 and she’s hanging around with 19 year olds in swimming pools,” one user commented, while Kardashian hit back, “Do you suggest a better place? I’m looking for ideas…”

The following month, Rae pointed out to reporters at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards that there are “so many benefits” to having an older friend.

“I’ve learned so much from her. She’s so sweet, her family’s been so loving and kind to me,” she said at the time. “I’ve just learned, you know, that life is great and there’s so many things to be happy about at the end of the day. That’s how Kourtney live life, and I love her for that.”