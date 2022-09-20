Close call! Tim McGraw took an unfortunate tumble while performing at a concert in Arizona — but fans and security had his back.

The “Highway Don’t Care” singer, 55, lost his balance at the edge of the stage on Saturday, September 17, while performing at the Boots in the Park event in Tempe. McGraw bent down to gesture to a guitar player for a solo — but in an attempt to stand back up, lost his balance and fell backward off the stage.

Luckily, security — and some people in the front row — were there to help McGraw get back on his feet while he proceeded to greet enthusiastic fans in the crowd. Tour personnel then escorted the “I Like It, I Love It” singer back to the stage where he later performed with Dustin Lynch and Ryan Hurd.

McGraw’s return to the stage comes on the heels of his lead role in the Paramount+ Yellowstone prequel, 1883 — on which his wife, Faith Hill, also starred.

It’s no surprise the music stars had incredible chemistry on the show as husband-and-wife James and Margaret Dutton, considering their frequent collaborations, tours, and their real-life romance, which has lasted more than two decades.

After meeting in Nashville in 1994, the pair tied the knot in October 1996 and have since toured alongside each other and recorded multiple albums together. They also share three daughters: Grace, 25, Maggie, 24, and Aubrey, 24.

In October 2021, both McGraw and Hill, 54, shared tributes to each other via Instagram to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

“25 years later and it’s still the best day of my life. Thanks for going on this journey with me. Love you Faith,” the “Over and Over” singer captioned an Instagram video, explaining that the proposal took a “few times” before Hill said yes. He recalled proposing at a festival.

“They had these trailer houses set up. I’m getting ready to go onstage, and I had this sort of case that had this big mirror in it. She’s standing there, and we’re talking, and I said, ‘Look, let’s get married,’” the three-time Grammy winner recalled in the video. “And she says, ‘You’re asking me to marry you at a country music festival in a trailer house?’ And I said, ‘Well, it’s pretty apropos if you think about it.’ She goes, ‘Are you serious?’ And I said, ‘Well, yeah, I’m serious.’”

Before she could answer, McGraw had to go on stage. When he returned to his dressing room after his performance, the “This Kiss” singer wasn’t there, but on the mirror, it said, “Yes! I’m gonna be your wife,” written in lipstick.

Ahead of the December 2021 release of 1883, the “It’s Your Love” singers opened up about their longtime bond.

“We were in bed last night and talked for two hours because we got so caught up in the moment that we almost couldn’t even remember it,” McGraw told Parade magazine at the time. “I told her, ‘This is incredible. How many married couples ever get a chance to do what we’re doing right now?’”

The five-time Grammy winner agreed, adding, “We’re together all the time, and I know no matter what happens, I’m his biggest cheerleader and he’s mine.”