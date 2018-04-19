Movers and shakers! Time magazine revealed its annual “100 Most Influential People” list for 2018 on Thursday, April 19, celebrating leaders in entertainment, politics, sports, technology, activism and more.

Hollywood A-listers Jennifer Lopez, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Kidman grace three of the six covers. Tarana Burke, who spearheaded the #MeToo movement, is also honored with her own cover. The other two feature Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and tennis player Roger Federer.

More performers who made the cut include Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, Cardi B, Sterling K. Brown, Gal Gadot and Roseanne Barr. Meghan Markle, who is set to marry Prince Harry next month, is recognized as both an actor and humanitarian.

Political figures such as President Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Jeff Sessions, Robert Mueller and Kim Jong Un were also named on the list. Time also commemorated Parkland shooting survivors and student activists, Jaclyn Corin, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky and Alex Wind.

As for the athletes? Olympians Adam Rippon and Chloe Kim were also honored alongside basketball player Kevin Durant and gymnast Rachel Denhollander.

Each honoree was praised in an essay written by one of their famous peers. Naomi Watts raved about Kidman, noting, “Never once has [she] left our consciousness. And even after decades, she continues to break new ground.”

Kerry Washington, meanwhile, gushed over Lopez. “[She’s] an iconic performer … But she’s also a mother, an entrepreneur, an activist, a designer, a beauty icon, a philanthropist and a producer,” wrote the Scandal star. “She is an undeniable force and powerful example.”

Elsewhere in the issue, Taraji P. Henson had kind words for Cardi B. “She’s clear on her talent and she’s not trying to get in anybody else’s lane. She recorded ‘Bodak Yellow’ because it’s what she loved. Now she’s the biggest thing in music,” Henson exclaimed. “And even with all those eyeballs watching, she’s still unapologetically herself. Cardi B’s here to stay baby, and I’m happy to be a witness.”

Find out which other notable figures made the list here.

