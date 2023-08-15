Beyoncé has been the subject of many wild rumors over the years, but her mom, Tina Knowles, is here to set the record straight on at least one.

Knowles, 69, was recently asked whether it’s true that Beyoncé, 41, travels with new toilet seats so she never has to use one that’s already been touched by someone else’s derrière. According to Ms. Tina, however, that claim is false.

“That is so ridiculous,” a laughing Knowles told TMZ on Monday, August 14.

The speculation began earlier this month when a photograph showed a box labeled “toilet seats” backstage at a Beyoncé concert. Tina, however, said the boxes don’t really have toilet seats in them. “Those are stands that you put fans on,” she explained. “They’re called toilet seats.”

As for the rumor that Beyoncé spends thousands of dollars on new toilet seats for each stop on the Renaissance World Tour, Knowles replied, “That’s too much.”

It’s unclear why the boxes would say “toilet seats” instead of “fan stands,” but it is true that Beyoncé loves a fan moment. During a 2013 concert, her hair actually got caught in one. Ever the professional, Beyoncé kept singing “Halo” as her security guards attempted to extract her from the appliance.

She later joked about the incident via Instagram, sharing a handwritten note of revised “Halo” lyrics. “Gravity can’t begin to pull me out of the fan again,” she wrote. “I felt my hair was yankin’, from the fan that’s always hatin’.”

Tina, for her part, is always happy to debunk rumors about daughters Beyoncé and Solange, whom she shares with ex-husband Mathew Knowles. Earlier this month, Tina clapped back when fans speculated that Beyoncé intentionally omitted Lizzo’s name from the “Break My Soul” remix after several dancers filed a lawsuit against her alleging workplace harassment.

​​”She also didn’t say her own sister’s name,” Tina wrote in an Instagram comment replying to a post about the alleged diss. “[Y’all] should really stop.”

Tina was seemingly referring to Beyoncé’s Destiny Child bandmate and “sister” Kelly Rowland, whose name was also missing from the August 1 performance in question. Beyoncé does not sing every name in the remix every night, but the full lyrics also include shout-outs to Erykah Badu, Grace Jones and Michelle Williams.

Last month, Tina filed for divorce from Richard Lawson after eight years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Tina and Lawson, 76, tied the knot in 2015 in Newport, California, exchanging vows on a 140-foot yacht. Beyoncé and Solange, 37, were both present for the ceremony along with Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z, and their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy.