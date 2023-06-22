Tina Turner‘s son Ike Turner Jr. was arrested and charged with crack cocaine possession and tampering with evidence.

According to a report obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday, June 22, Ike Jr., 64, was pulled over by the police for an equipment violation in May. A subsequent investigation was led by the officers after they seized 1.7 grams of crack cocaine and .7 grams of methamphetamine.

In a statement, the authorities claimed Ike Jr. attempted to consume the narcotics. “The officer observed Turner, Jr., attempting to conceal something in his mouth. Turner, Jr., ultimately removed the item, a small cellophane bag, and threw it into a ditch. The cellophane bag was recovered and found to contain cocaine, ” Captain Q.T. Arendell of the Alvin Police Department told Us on Thursday.

The passenger in the car, Jessica Salinas-Esquivel, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to the incident report from the Alvin Police Department. Ike Jr. has yet to pay his $70,000 bail and was ultimately sentenced to 18 days in jail — which came days before his mother died at age 83.

Ike Jr. is the biological son of Lorraine Taylor and Ike Turner. Tina, who was married to Ike from 1962 to 1978, adopted her then-husband’s sons Ike Jr. and Michael at a young age. The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll also welcomed son Ronnie with Ike in 1960 before they tied the knot. Ike went on to adopt Tina’s son Craig, whom she welcomed with ex Raymond Hill.

“She’s the only mother I’ve ever known,” Ike Jr. told The Daily Mail in 2018. “But I haven’t talked to my mother since God knows when — probably around 2000.”

News broke in May that the “Nutbush City Limits” songstress died at her home in Switzerland from natural causes.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” a statement on her official Instagram account read. “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Her spokesperson, Bernard Doherty, noted in an additional statement: “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Tina’s death came 15 years after Ike died of an overdose in 2007 at age 76. After her tumultuous relationship with Ike came to an end, the singer moved on with music executive Erwin Bach in 1986. The duo — who were more than 15 years apart in age — started dating and eventually tied the knot in July 2013.