She’s just like Us! Tinsley Mortimer revealed 25 fun facts that even the most hardcore Real Housewives of New York City fans don’t know — and they’re (mostly) shockingly relatable.

Mortimer, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly about her favorites, including her favorite snacks and preferred deodorant, which might already be in your house. The Southern Charm author doesn’t hold back — even revealing what kind of underwear she prefers.

Like most of America, the Bravo alum tuned in for HBO Max’s Friends reunion in May. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer all returned for the special to share special memories and shed some tears. They weren’t the only ones in need of a tissue. Mortimer reveals her emotional reaction to the TV special below.

The Virginia native’s funnier revelations are her quirky shoe preferences. Mortimer claims she will “actually feel angry” when she sees people wearing a common summer style, but she also has requirements for her high heels.

Of course, Mortimer isn’t quite the average dog owner. She feeds her dogs three times a day, and they might eat better than we do.

Keep scrolling to learn 25 things about Mortimer:

1. I can’t live without Pepperidge Farm Goldfish crackers.

2. My first concert was Milli Vanilli.

3. I’m afraid of the dark and sleep with a light on if I’m by myself.

4. I only wear hoop earrings, so I designed a line of hoops with Jennifer Zeuner. They are so cute!

5. I write on my hand so I don’t forget to do something. I call it my “PalmPilot.”

6. My rescue dogs Strawberry and Shortcake, who I adopted from China, are my life.

7. I’m a member of the Colonial Dames of America.

8. I hate pumps. I only like shoes with straps. Mary Janes are my favorite.

9. I sleep with eye makeup on every night, including my lashes that I created with Winky Lux called XXO Tinsley.

10. I can’t stand flip flops. When I see them I actually feel angry.

11. I went to Columbia University, where I played Division 1 tennis.

12. I don’t drive. My mom [Dale Mercer] or sister [Dabney Mercer] drive me everywhere, or else I take an Uber.

13. I only take baths — never showers!

14. I cried watching the Friends reunion.

15. I love doing laundry. I find it very calming and satisfying.

16. I love to sing, but I make William Hung’s voice from American Idol sound like a rock star.

17. I use Old Spice deodorant.

18. I have a small, separate Louis Vuitton rolling suitcase just for my pillow. I travel with it everywhere.

19. My favorite movie is Girls Just Want to Have Fun, with Sarah Jessica Parker.

20. Easy Cheese (yes, from the can!) is my favorite cheese.

21. I’m the one who orders the Filet-O-Fish from McDonald’s.

22. I only wear Hanky Panky lace thong underwear.

23. I believed in Santa until I was 12.

24. I feed Strawberry and Shortcake jumbo shrimp cocktail (with no sauce!) three times a day.

25. My mom and my sister are my best friends.