Tish Cyrus and Noah Cyrus could be on the road to reconciliation after their surprising drama over Dominic Purcell.

The duo were spotted in Los Angeles together on Monday, July 29, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Noah, 24, opted for a makeup-free look while wearing sweats and a T-shirt as Tish, 57, rocked baggy pants and a sweatshirt.

Tish and Noah’s outing marks the first time they’ve been seen in public together in three years. The divide between Tish and Noah made headlines in February when Us Weekly broke the news that Noah was involved with Tish’s now-husband when her mother started dating him.

According to a source, Noah and Purcell, 54, were involved for “about 8 to 9 months” but were “having issues.” Tish subsequently went public with Purcell, and they exchanged vows in 2023 after one year of dating. Noah, for her part, has been engaged to fashion designer Pinkus since June 2023.

One month later, a second insider hinted that Tish wasn’t in a place where she wanted to mend her relationship with Noah. The falling-out led to Noah’s sister Miley Cyrus being caught in the middle.

“Miley is devastated her family’s been torn apart,” the source noted in March, adding that Miley, 31, “believes [the family rift is] beyond repair at this time.”

Before exchanging vows with Purcell, Tish was married to Billy Ray Cyrus. The former couple, who share kids Miley, Noah and Braison, separated in 2020 after more than two decades of marriage. (Tish is also mom to Brandi Cyrus and Trace Cyrus from a previous relationship.)

Billy Ray, 62, also recently made headlines when Us obtained a clip where he could be heard arguing with estranged wife Firerose. The audio, which went viral earlier this month, featured Billy Ray seemingly talking about his children while referring to himself in the third person.

“The other two children that were there was s–t that was there from a previous marriage before she met Billy Ray, by two separate fathers,” he said. “No, woman, I said that wrong. Not a previous marriage. The other two children that were there, she was impregnated by two different men and had those two children before she met Billy Ray.”

Billy Ray continued, “Just think if it said that. The truth on … Brandi, Trace and everyone knows devil’s a skank.” (It isn’t clear whether the musician was referring to Miley or Tish with the phrase “devil’s a skank.”)

Billy Ray subsequently issued a statement about what led to the heated argument.

“Hell yeah, I was at my wit’s end,” he wrote via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 24. “As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that’s before I knew she was a fraud. I just knew something wasn’t right. That was before I knew she was David Hodges [sic] ex-wife. That’s before I knew her parents [sic] last name.”