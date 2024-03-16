Cara Delevingne’s parents have addressed the likely cause of the fire that broke out at the model’s Los Angeles mansion.

“Electrical,” father Charles Delevingne speculated to TMZ photographers in London on Friday, March 15. “Power lines. It’s very windy there.”

Charles added that he hopes Cara, 31, is doing “well,” which they wished to find out after watching her West End performance of Cabaret that night.

Us Weekly confirmed several hours earlier on Friday that Cara’s Studio City residence had caught on fire. It took nearly 100 firefighters more than two hours to extinguish the blaze.

“Crews confirmed all occupants were out of the home, and then pulled back into defensive mode due to the long duration of heavy fire exposing the structural members,” a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department read. “The house subsequently sustained a roof collapse, as firefighters continued to apply hose streams from the exterior. Ultimately, it took 94 firefighters two hours and 16 minutes to access, confine, and extinguish the flames.”

Cara is currently starring as Sally Bowles in a London revival of Cabaret and was not home at the time. Her two pet cats, however, were inside the house. According to Charles, the felines have yet to be found.

Cara’s mother, Pandora Delevingne, further shared an update on her daughter’s well-being after the fire.

“She’s devastated,” Pandora told TMZ. “I think she’s probably devastated. She had everything in her house. Her whole life. [That was] her home, she built it, she made it, she has everything in it.”

Cara has also addressed the incident in a social media statement.

“My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you have,” she wrote via Instagram Story on Friday. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help.”

The Carnival Row star further noted that her cats “are alive” in a follow-up post, once again thanking LAFD officials for helping save the pets.

Cara had purchased the 8,000-square-foot pad in 2019.

“This house is one of my favorite places to be,” she said during an Architectural Digest property tour in 2021. “It’s kind of like an adult playhouse, I like to call it. I feel like the theme of this is definitely Mad Hatter’s tea party. But there’s jungle theme, there’s Beverly Hills hotel, there’s an old English style in here, but also, obviously, very typically L.A.”