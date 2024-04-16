Hoda Kotb has yet to find new love following her split from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, contrary to what some fans might think.

Kotb, 59, kicked off the Tuesday, April 16, episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna by noting how she and her driver, Eddie, discussed the previous night’s WNBA draft on the way to work that morning. Her cohost, Jenna Bush Hager, chimed in to clarify rumors regarding the pair’s relationship status.

“We should just say, Eddie drives you [to work],” Bush Hager, 42, stated. “People thought he was your boyfriend for a minute.”

According to Bush Hager, Eddie has even heard of the speculation himself. “I saw him yesterday and I was like, ‘What’s up, Eddie?’ And he was like, ‘Can you believe it?’” she shared. “And you love him, you’ve worked with him for many years.”

Kotb, for her part, noted that she lovingly refers to her driver as “my Eddie,” to which Bush Hager added, “He’s your Eddie, but that didn’t mean he’s your romantic Eddie.”

Bush Hager wrapped up the discussion by telling viewers, “Any of y’all who thought that she had found ‘The One,’ she’s still looking.”

Earlier this month, Kotb shared a video of Eddie surprising her by playing Beyoncé’s song “YA YA” on the way to work one morning. “Eddie picks me up every day … And he just made my day,” she captioned the April 9 Instagram post. “Check out my experience this morning. This happened five minutes ago … Lucky me. I love you eddie xo.”

She went on to post a selfie with her driver, which she captioned, “This is my Eddie!” Fans flooded the comments section with questions and kind messages, with one writing, “Who is Eddie!?? A BF!!” Another user commented, “Your smiles match. 🥰🥰 I’m so happy for you both ❤️🙌.”

In January 2022, Kotb announced that she and Schiffman, 66, had split after eight years together. “Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we are better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year on our new path as loving parents to our adorably delightful children and as friends,” she revealed on the fourth hour of Today.

Since calling it quits, Kotb has continuously praised her and Schiffman’s coparenting relationship. (The two share daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 4.)

“The ultimate goal is when your girls are happy. That’s what we both say, ‘Happy girls, that’s all we want,’” she exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022. “And that’s what we have. So they enjoy spending time with their dad and they enjoy spending time with me and everybody on my side. So it’s been really good [and] we have a nice mix.”

Last month, Kotb shared during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she went on her first date in two years . She later made a rare comment about Schiffman on an episode of Hoda & Jenna while discussing her love life.

“I’ve only been with people who are super polite,” she told Bush Hager on March 21. “Like, when I get up from the table, for instance, Joel got up every time, every time, even if it’s [a] normal dinner.”