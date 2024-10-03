Todd Chrisley is worried about wife Julie Chrisley’s wellbeing as she remains in prison.

The couple’s attorney, Jay Surgent, shared in a statement to the New York Post that Todd, 55, is “extremely disappointed” and “dissatisfied” after a judge ruled that Julie, 51, will continue to serve her original 84-month sentence.

Todd is also “concerned about Julie’s health and welfare” especially after she suffered from a “serious health problem.” Details about Julie’s condition were not disclosed by Todd nor their attorney.

However, Todd and Julie’s daughter Savannah Chrisley revealed on a March episode of her “Unlocked” podcast that her mom learned she could possibly have a tumor. During the episode, Savannah, 27, read letters aloud from Julie.

“I walked in thinking it was Gynecology. I sat down with the doctor and she proceeds to tell me that my HCG level was high — 10.2. This is a pregnancy hormone. It should not be that high,” Julie wrote to Savannah. “If it were a little higher, I would test positive on a pregnancy test. Since that’s not a possibility, it could be a sign of a tumor.”

The message continued: “I literally fell apart. How can this be happening? I’m going to have blood work redone and get a scan. I’ve not told anyone and I’m not going to until I know what’s going on. I’m so scared. I just want my husband. I don’t know if I can do this without him.”

Savannah has not given an update on Julie’s health status since. Julie also previously battled breast cancer. In 2012, she had a double mastectomy and followed by a hysterectomy the next year before going into remission.

Late last month, Julie appeared in court for her resentencing hearing. Us Weekly confirmed that the judge at the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia ruled that Julie’s 84-month sentence was sufficient. Savannah and her brother Chase Chrisley were present in the courtroom.

Earlier this year, the case was sent back to the lower court after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that there was no evidence Julie was involved in the entire bank fraud scheme dating back to 2006.

Todd and Julie were indicted on charges of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy in 2019. Despite maintaining their innocence, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty in June 2022.

Julie received seven years behind bars, which was later reduced by 14 months. Todd, for his part, was initially sentenced to 12 years in prison but was later shortened to 10 years. In January 2023, Julie and Todd began serving their time at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, and Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, respectively.