Tom Brady is not dating Brazilian influencer Isabella Settanni, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Brady, 46, and Settanni, 32, sparked online dating rumors earlier this month after they were reportedly spotted together on multiple occasions. Neither Brady nor Settanni have publicly addressed the speculation.

The retired quarterback has been single since late 2023 when he and model Irina Shayk called it quits on their brief fling. Brady’s connection with Shayk, 38, was his first foray back into the dating scene following his breakup with Gisele Bündchen, whom he divorced in October 2022.

Since then, Brady has been focused on his post-retirement career and raising his children. Brady shares son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan and son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11 with Bündchen, 43.

“I’m really enjoying my football retirement, really enjoying my time with my kids, really enjoying, probably not as much time off as I thought, but that’s OK,” Brady, who retired in February 2023, exclusively told Us earlier in June. “I’m still young and I still love working and, yeah, life’s good.”

According to Brady, retirement is “just different” from his many years on the field.

“I mean, nothing’s going to replace the thrill of running out on the field in front of 70,000 people doing something that I love to do with a great group of teammates,” he said. “So, I was just certainly ready and it was just time for me to try something different.”

He continued, “[I] love, obviously, every aspect that I had. I loved my teammates. I love playing. I love the communities that really embraced me and they gave so much to me in my life and they’ve made my life so full and definitely I’m just grateful to everyone who played a part.”

Brady has also enjoyed watching his “amazing kids” grow up.

“I think they’ve just grown up so well and very grounded for the life that they’ve come into. It’s very unique,” he gushed. “There’s definitely some challenges and there’s a lot of blessings. I think just as parents, we’re trying to help them navigate a little bit. There’s a lot of cool things, a lot of things that are maybe a little tricky, but you just got to deal with it all in the best way you can.”

Settanni, for her part, has previously been linked to surfer Gabriel Medina and skateboarder Felipe Foguinho.

With reporting by Sarah Jones