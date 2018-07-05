Tom Brady Freaks Out Over a Bear

Tom Brady is living his best life in Montana. The NFL quarterback was gobsmacked when he spotted a bear in the woods during his getaway, but managed to document the moment for his Instagram followers.

“There’s a BEAR,” the 40-year-old whispered on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 4, with a giant smile on his face. After flipping the camera around to show his followers the animal, he freaked out for a second time over the creature.

GOAT encounters Bear in the wild. Video from Tom Brady's Instagram pic.twitter.com/kyWKukpxSI — Jim Harrington (@jejharrington) July 4, 2018

Brady is in Montana to celebrate his mother Galynn Patricia Brady’s birthday. He shared a photo with of himself and his father Tom Brady Sr. kissing Galynn on the cheek after her battle with breast cancer.

“Happy 4th of July and Happy Birthday to the best Mom a son could ask for! 💯🇺🇸😍✨🎂,” the football pro captioned the sweet family pic.

The New England Patriots star’s mom was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in 2016. Back in October, Brady paid tribute to her on Instagram.

“This picture sums up a perfect night for my family and team. I am beyond blessed to have the love and support from my parents. My mom and dad were recognized in the pregame along with other families who have fought tough battles with tough illness,” he captioned a photo of his parents on the field at Gillette Stadium at the time. “These two are the ultimate warriors who have faced these challenges head on and keep fighting. I am so happy they were there together and I thank all the fans who gave them such a warm welcome. I love them so much and I love you all! ❤💯💪🏼.”

This is not the first time that Brady’s Instagram antics have made headlines in recent months. After Barstool Sports shared a photo of a hippo chomping down on another hippo’s butt with the caption “as soon as bae gets out of the shower #AssEatinSZN,” the athlete commented “yep” in the comment section of the post. Fans were quick to point out the comment and even tag his wife, Gisele Bundchen, in the post.

