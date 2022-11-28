Another loss for the Bucs. Tom Brady lost his first football game since announcing his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost the Sunday, November 27, match against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Ohio. Brady, 45, completed 29 of 43 passes for 246 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. In overtime, the Browns scored another touchdown, winning the game 23-17.

Brady had not lost when leading by 7 or more points in the final two minutes of a game in years, CBS reports. Sunday’s loss ended a 218-game streak.

Fans were hoping the quarterback was starting a winning streak after two post-divorce victories. Brady led the Bucs to beating the Los Angeles Rams on November 6, with a final score of 16-13, before earning another win on November 13 against the Seattle Seahawks, 21-16. The Buccaneers have five wins so far this season and six losses.

Brady and Bündchen, 42, announced their split on October 28 — the day after Tampa Bay lost to the Baltimore Ravens — with individual statements via social media, confirming months of speculation about their marriage. A judge declared them legally single that day.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” the NFL star wrote. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Brady noted that it was a “painful and difficult” decision to end their union, which began when they tied the knot in 2009. “However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you.”

The former Victoria’s Secret angel echoed the sentiment in her own statement. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” Bündchen wrote at the time. “We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

She continued: “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always. I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time.”

The two share son Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Brady is also dad to son Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Despite their divorce, the Lessons author is still showing support for her ex and his eldest son. The football star shared a photo of his teen son via Instagram ahead of Thanksgiving with the caption, “❤️ My Inspiration ❤️.”

Jack was making a play on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers field. “❤️,” Bündchen commented on the upload the following day.

In February 2020, the Brazil native opened up about her role as Jack’s stepmom, revealing via her Instagram Story at the time that she prefers “the word ‘bonus mom’ because I feel like it’s a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra wonderful little angel in my life.”