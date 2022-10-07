Still laughing! Tom Brady proved he hasn’t lost his sense of humor amid rumors that he and wife Gisele Bündchen have called it quits.

On Thursday, October 7, Fox Sports released its new 2022 FIFA World Cup commercial packed with A-list stars, including Jon Hamm, Ellie Kemper and Brady, 45.

In the holiday-themed clip, Santa and Mrs. Clause (Hamm and Kemper, respectively) watch over the world’s greatest soccer players as they prepare for the FIFA World Cup. The camera then pans to Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a goal during an important match before abruptly cutting to Brady.

“He’s getting kind of old, isn’t he?” the NFL star quips of the 37-year-old soccer legend as he eats a green vegetable, seemingly poking fun at himself and his critics.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneer is currently in his 23rd season of the NFL after previously announcing he was retiring from football in February to “focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

One month later, however, the seven-time Super Bowl Champion rescinded his words, confirming he would be returning to play another season with the Florida team. A source later exclusively told Us Weekly that his change of heart sparked “tension” in his marriage to Bündchen, 42.

“They’re working through things and trying to come out the other side,” the insider said at the time, adding that “Gisele was not happy” with the change of plans.

On Tuesday, a second source confirmed to Us that both the model and Brady hired divorce lawyers as they continued to deal with relationship issues.

“Gisele is waiting for Tom to make a big gesture of support to her,” the insider said, noting that the Brazil native and professional athlete “are still living apart” and have been “at odds with each other.”

The pair, who tied the knot in 2009, share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady is also father to son Jack, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. While all three of the quarterback’s kids cheered him on during his first game against the Green Bay Packers late last month, Bundchen has yet to attend a single game this season.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel shed more light on the subject during her October 2022 Elle cover story.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom],” she told the magazine at the time. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”