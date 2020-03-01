Moving on? NFL superstar Tom Brady may be poised to make some major moves in free agency after hinting about his NFL future during a conversation with Julian Edelman.

The New England Patriots quarterback, 42, and the Patriots wide receiver, 33, were spotted jokingly discussing Brady’s post-season moves during the Syracuse vs. North Carolina ACC game at Syracuse University on Saturday, February 29.

In a SportsCenter clip posted to Twitter, Edelman mouths to the camera that Brady will be returning to Patriots. “He’s coming back,” the former Super Bowl MVP appears to be saying while sitting courtside next to Brady.

Brady then smiles and laughs with his friend before shaking his head and seemingly replying, “He’s not.”

“He’s coming back, he’s coming back.” –Julian Edelman messing with Tom Brady 😂 pic.twitter.com/OYdPS3xzzr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 29, 2020

The four-time Super Bowl MVP, who has played his entire 20-year career with the Patriots, has been the source of nonstop speculation since the tail end of the 2019 NFL season. According to ESPN, the three-time NFL MVP, who has won a record six Super Bowl rings, will be entering free agency to play with another NFL team.

He cannot start negotiating with other teams, however, until the league’s legal tampering period opens on March 16.

Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, has chimed in on the non-stop rumors, sharing her thoughts on her family’s future with fans on Thursday, February 27. The supermodel, 39, shares son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian, 7, with Brady, who she married in 2009. The NFL player is also the father of 12-year-old son Jack, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

During an Instagram Live Q&A on Thursday, a fan asked Bündchen where she is “going to be living this year,” to which the model replied, “Well, I would love to know where I’m going to be living this year, but I don’t know that yet.”

She continued, “But hopefully somewhere nice and wherever my husband is happy playing, so we’ll see.” Bündchen went on to gush about the New England area when another fan asked her if she enjoyed living there.

“Yes, I love it. I’ve been living there for 12 years. My kids love it. They love the snow,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel said.

Brady’s friend and Boston native Mark Wahlberg has also addressed the reports, telling Jimmy Kimmel, “I don’t know what he’s doing,” when asked about Brady during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday.

“I think he has an idea of what he wants to do, and I want him to do whatever’s best for him and his family,” the actor, 48, added. “He’s brought us so much joy. I’ve taken my sons to games and spent time with him.”

A meeting between Brady and Patriots coach Bill Belichick to discuss Brady’s future has not yet been scheduled, ESPN reports.