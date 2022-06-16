Tom Hanks Yells at Fans to ‘Back the F–k Off’ After Rita Wilson Nearly Falls

Getting protective. Tom Hanks stood up for his wife, Rita Wilson, when an excited crowd of fans caused her to nearly fall during a recent outing.

While the couple was enjoying their time in New York City, a group of people appeared to almost knock Wilson, 65, over on Wednesday, June 15. “My wife? Back the f–k off! Knocking over my wife?!” Hanks, 65, said to the crowd, according to a video obtained by Page Six. The pair proceeded to their car as some fans attempted to apologize for the incident.

The Oscar winner is currently in New York promoting his upcoming movie Elvis, which is directed by Baz Luhrmann and stars Austin Butler in the lead role.

Hanks and Wilson first met in 1981 on the set of Bosom Buddies when the actor was married to Samantha Lewes. After reconnecting in 1984, Hanks and Wilson took their relationship public two years later. His divorce from Lewes, 49, was finalized in 1987.

The filmmaker, who shares daughter Elizabeth, 40 and son Colin, 44, with his ex, exchanged vows with Wilson in 1998. The pair went on to welcome their son Chet in 1990 and their son Truman was born in 1995.

The Toy Story actor later revealed that he had a crush on Wilson when she made her TV debut as Pat Conway in the Brady Bunch. “Oh, every now and again I just pull it up in YouTube. All of the stuff that she was in,” he told The Knot in 2016. “I was actually at a friend of mine’s house when that aired and remember thinking, ‘That girl is cute.’”

The Good Wife alum, for her part, opened up about her connection with Hanks when discussing the secret to their successful marriage. “It’s like anything,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in 2019. “We got married, we committed to each other, we love each other and we work hard at our relationship. … Not only do we love each other, we really like each other, and we like being together, and we support each other and we keep the communication channels open. That’s always important.”

Wilson also reflected on what drew her to her husband when they first started dating. “We just got along instantly,” the singer said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in April 2022. “First of all, I love a good storyteller. So anybody who can tell a good story, I’m down with that.”

She continued: “Talking and food, that was pretty much our whole existence. I love that. He makes me laugh all the time. He’s a really good storyteller.”

