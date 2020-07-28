The signs are there! Tom Holland all but confirmed fans’ suspicions that he is dating Nadia Parkes.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home star, 24, shared a candid photo via Instagram on Monday, July 27, of the actress, also 24, holding her iPhone and looking at him while standing in front of a massive cloud. He did not caption the post or tag her.

Less than an hour earlier, Parkes uploaded two pictures of herself in the same outfit on her feed, leading her Instagram followers to wonder whether Holland played photographer.

“Photo creds to Tom,” one user commented. Another wrote, “TOM TOOK THESE AM I RIGHT.”

Fans started focusing on the stars’ social media activity in May after the Daily Mail reported that they had been quietly dating for more than three months and were quarantined together in London amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The newspaper reported that the pair were introduced by Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner after Parkes attended the Games of Thrones alum’s bachelorette party in Spain. (Jonas, 30, and Turner, 24, married in May 2019 and welcomed their first child on Wednesday, July 22.)

Holland was previously linked to Olivia Bolton. The childhood friends sparked romance rumors in July 2019 and reportedly called it quits in April.

The London native has also been attached to his Spider-Man costar Zendaya several times in recent years, although they have repeatedly denied being more than friends. The Greatest Showman actress, 23, is now dating her Euphoria castmate Jacob Elordi.

Holland, for his part, has described himself as a “very private person” when it comes to his love life.

“I don’t like living in the spotlight. I’m quite good at only being in the spotlight when I need to be,” he told GQ in September 2019, calling the attention he has received “a bit of a shock to the system.”