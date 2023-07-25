Tori Kelly‘s husband, André Murillo, shared a snippet from one of his wife’s songs amid news that she was hospitalized for blood clots.

Murillo posted a clip from “Where Do I Fit In” via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 25. “When I’m all alone and fear is all I see / Sitting in the silence with these insecurities,” read the lyrics to the track, which Kelly, 30, recorded with Justin Bieber and Chandler Moore. “And then you remind me, you’re holding me tight / And you love me completely, you’re always by my side / And you say to me, it’ll be alright.”

The song appeared on Bieber’s gospel-inspired EP, Freedom, which debuted in April 2021. “In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing and justice for humanity,” Bieber, 29, wrote via Instagram at the time. “In creating this album, my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone.”

Murillo’s “Where Do I Fit In” post came hours after news broke that Kelly was hospitalized over the weekend after passing out on Sunday, July 23, during a night out with friends. TMZ reported on Monday, July 24, that Kelly was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where doctors discovered blood clots in her lungs and legs. According to the outlet, physicians had not yet determined whether Kelly has any clots near her heart.

Kelly’s health scare came just days before she is set to release her new EP, Tori, on Friday, July 28. “Can’t wait to share these songs with you,” she wrote via Instagram earlier this month.

Kelly and Murillo tied the knot in May 2018 after getting engaged eight months prior. “To be loved but not known is comforting but superficial,” Kelly wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a photo from the big day, quoting theologian Tim Keller. “To be known & not loved is our greatest fear. But to be fully known & truly loved is, well, a lot like being loved by God.”

She went on to describe her wedding as “the most magical day ever,” adding, “I’m floating.”

Murillo, for his part, shared a snap from the ceremony with a caption that quoted traditional wedding vows. “For better or for worse, In sickness and in health,” he wrote at the time. “To love and to cherish, Till death do us part.”