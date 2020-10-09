Tori Spelling, Kids Safe After Seeing Man With a Machine Gun Start Shooting

Safe and sound. Tori Spelling said she and her children saw a man with a machine gun near a hotel — but reassured fans that they were out of harm’s way.

“U know angels are watching when you are in the wrong place at the wrong time & you & kids & others around are unharmed afterwards. Never in my life did I think I would witness a man w/a machine gun who then started shooting. All are safe & we thank the hotel staff. #grateful,” the 47-year-old BH90210 alum tweeted on Thursday, October 8, without sharing other details of the alleged incident.

It didn’t take long for fans to express their concern for the Troop Beverly Hills actress and her kids. Spelling shares daughters Stella, 12, and Hattie, 8, and sons Liam, 13, Finn, 8, and Beau, 3, with husband Dean McDermott. The 53-year-old former Chopped Canada host, who wed Spelling in 2006, wasn’t mentioned in her post.

“What?!?! OMG thank the angels you and your family are safe!!!” actress Christy Carlson Romano replied on Thursday afternoon.

Spelling didn’t note where she was when she witnessed the scary sight. In August, she and her husband went on a family getaway to Santa Barbara, California, for a relaxing beach trip amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Ok this was best pic we could get 😂,” she joked via Instagram alongside a disorganized photo of herself surrounded by her children. “Who can relate to trying to get a family photo and you can’t find one where everyone is looking? But, this is us. Present. In the moment. Social distancing. … The new normal. But, I was so grateful to take these beautiful sweet kiddos of mine all to the beach for some outdoor family time before online school starts next week. They scootered, they ran, they swam, and we loved really hard on each other.”

Despite their fun in the sun, Spelling previously admitted to feeling “worried” for her kids, some of whom have “endured enough bullying for a lifetime” at school. “I can no longer not share and express ourselves,” she wrote via Instagram in February, detailing some of the challenges her children have faced.

One year earlier, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum told Us Weekly exclusively how she deals with social media trolls on a regular basis.

“Celebrities have feelings and then when you cross a line and you go after children … that is just wrong and shame on you,” she said at the time. “The thing that I hate too are these internet cowboys who have these made-up titles that they hide behind and … have private accounts. You want something, you have something to say, say it to my face, and tell me who you are. … Stop following me if you don’t like me.”