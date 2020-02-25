Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling’s eldest son and daughter experienced physical symptoms after being bullied at school.

“Our 11 and 12-year-old were bullied,” the actor, 53, told cohosts Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris on the Monday, February 24, episode of the “Daddy Issues” podcast. “First, it was Stella. The things that this kid said to her were beyond. He called her the C word, he made references about how much sex she has. … This kid made reference to plastic surgery that my wife hasn’t had and it being bad. Where does an 11-year-old come up with that? The school, they did the right thing. This kid was removed after they talked to [him] and then he turned around and did it again to Stella.”

Although the bully left, Stella had “PTSD and associated the school with something terrible happening,” so she switched to a new one. The former reality star explained, “It’s really messing with her emotionally. … All these hormones are going crazy with her body and then this happens.”

As for Liam, McDermott and Spelling’s eldest was bullied about his weight and clothing. “They would hit him,” the former Chopped Canada host said. “He stuck it out for the longest time. Liam’s very stoic and he just kept it to himself. You want to grab [the bullies], especially me, [because] I’m a hothead. I want to shake these little f—kers, grab them by the scruff of their necks and tell them, ‘You’re messing with a really nice kid. Leave him alone.’”

The preteen experienced the same “headaches and stomach issues” as Stella, so he was “pulled” from school as well and attends a new one with his sister.

Spelling, who also shares Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2, with her husband, first opened up about her kids’ experience with bullying on Saturday, February 22.

“They have been thru so much bullying, I can no longer not share and express ourselves,” the BH90210 star captioned her Instagram post, noting that Stella has “endured enough … for a lifetime.”

The actress’ children were bullied by social media trolls in January 2019, and she clapped back, telling Us Weekly exclusively the following month: “Celebrities have feelings and then when you cross a line and you go after children … that is just wrong and shame on you. The thing that I hate too are these internet cowboys who have these made-up titles that they hide behind and … have private accounts. You want something, you have something to say, say it to my face, and tell me who you are. … Stop following me if you don’t like me.”