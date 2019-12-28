Making traditions. Tori Spelling raved over her newfound friendship with husband Dean McDermott’s ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, as the group celebrated the holidays together.

“Something good came out of 2019…” the BH90210 alum, 46, captioned an Instagram photo of her and Eustace, 57, posing for a selfie on Saturday, December 28. “14 years ago I never thought this pic would ever happen. Society tells us ex’s [sic] can’t be friends. Society SUCKS! I truly enjoy this new friendship I’ve formed with my hubby’s ex @maryjoeustace.”

She continued: “Tonight we started a new blended family tradition celebrating the holidays together. Me, @imdeanmcdermott, @maryjoeustace, @thejackmonty, @liamaarocdermott, @stelladmcdermott, @lola_ace1, Hattie, Finn, and Beau. #blendedisbest #ourfamily #2020 #mcdermottspellingeustace.”

Eustace shared the same photo on her Instagram account on Saturday. “Post Christmas celebration with @torispelling and @imdeanmcdermott,” she wrote. “#fun #family #blendedfamily #new #tradition #whothef–kknew #2020.”

McDermott, 53, was married to Eustace from 1993 to 2006. They are parents of son Jack, 21. The What’s for Dinner? cohost adopted daughter Lola, 14, following their divorce.

The “Daddy Issues” podcast host began a relationship with Spelling during his marriage to Eustace after they costarred in Mind Over Murder. The Mystery Girls alum, for her part, was married to Charlie Shanian at the time. The couple tied the knot in May 2006, three months after McDermott finalized his divorce. They share son Liam, 12, daughter Stella, 11, daughter Hattie, 8, son Finn, 7, and son Beau, 2.

McDermott revealed in October that he and his ex were on good terms after she bonded with Spelling at Jack’s 21st birthday party. “We hadn’t talked in over three years,” he admitted during an episode of “Daddy Issues.” However, a “lovefest began” when the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum sat next to Eustace at the event.

Us Weekly broke the news in 2014 that McDermott cheated on Spelling while promoting Chopped Canada in Toronto. He later sought treatment for sex addiction.

“I thought that Tori was just going to run for the hills, and I could totally understand why,” he told Us exclusively in October. “But she was like, ‘I just can’t turn off the love for you. I love you. You hurt me. I’m angry, but I love you. I can’t turn that off.’”