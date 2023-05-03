An unfortunate outing. Tori Spelling recalled a disastrous date she went on with Eddie Cibrian nearly three decades ago.

“We go to sit down and I’m looking at the menu, nervous, and then he says, ‘I’m not really hungry. You’re not hungry, are you?’ What do you say to that? A young girl, this hot young actor guy. I was like, ‘OK, sure,'” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, said on the Monday, May 1 episode of the “ReWives with Bethenny Frankel” podcast. “And he’s like, ‘Let’s just get drinks.’ I was like, ‘OK.'”

Spelling confessed that she hadn’t eaten before she met up with the Sunset Beach alum, 49, because she was anxious.

“I ended up getting wasted, so wasted that I went to go to the bathroom and walked into the kitchen by mistake and threw up in the back of the kitchen,” she revealed. “Long story short, [I] threw up in the back, he took me home. I think he did kiss me and I was like, ‘Ugh, I hope I don’t have puke breath.'”

Despite the awkward first date, the Scary Movie 2 actress confessed it was “fine” that she and Cibrian didn’t work out because they “weren’t a match.” However, Spelling claimed that the Best Man Holiday star contacted her following the night out to see if she could “get him an audition” for one of her dad’s shows. (Tori is the daughter of late TV producer Aaron Spelling.)

While Cibrian’s request left a “bad taste” in her mouth — and left her wondering his motives for asking her out — Tori admitted that the Third Watch alum was a “super seemingly nice guy.” She noted that she and Cibrian grew up together and he even dated one of her friends while they were in high school.

The Cave actor went on to marry Brandi Glanville in 2001. The pair, who share two sons, Mason and Jake, 19 and 16, respectively, called it quits nearly a decade later after he had an affair with his now-wife, LeAnn Rimes, whom he wed in 2011.

The Masked Singer alum, for her part, was married to Charlie Shanian from 2004 to 2006 and tied the knot with her current husband, Dean McDermott, in 2006. The couple share five children: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5. Tori is also stepmother of McDermott’s adult son Jack, 24, whom he shares with ex Mary Jo Eustace.