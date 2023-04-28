A cheating scandal laid the foundation for Vanderpump Rules — and Brandi Glanville doesn’t want Bravo fans to forget it.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 50, took to Twitter to send a message to Scheana Shay — who had an affair with Glanville’s then-husband, Eddie Cibrian, more than a decade ago — as the fallout of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair continues.

“A cheater is a cheater no matter how it goes down @scheana you knew eddie was married so it’s all the same,” Glanville tweeted on Friday, April 28, before seemingly referencing her own commentary about Scandoval. “I wasn’t specifically talking about you I said everyone on that show has cheated. But if you want a war when we have been cool it’s sad.”

Since news broke in March that Sandoval, 40, cheated on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their costar Leviss, 28, Shay, 37, has made it clear she’s team Ariana. Her defense of her best friend has prompted some viewers to bring up Shay’s scandal with Cibrian, 49, which played out on the pilot episode of Vanderpump Rules in 2013.

“Remind me when I slept with my best friends bF for 7 months behind her back AND in front of her face … I’ll wait,” the “Good As Gold” singer tweeted on Thursday, April 27, in response to a tweet that read: “Once upon a time Scheana was also that girl.”

Later on Friday, Glanville returned to the app and revealed the two women took the tension offline. “I just didn’t understand the outrage considering the groups history. THAT IS ALL! @scheana and I have texted, we are good,” Glanville tweeted.

Shay responded to bury the rehashed beef. “And I completely understand. ALL IS GOOD! 😘,” she tweeted.

Glanville and Cibrian, who share two sons and wed in 2001, split in 2009 when Us Weekly broke the news that he was having an affair with LeAnn Rimes. Shay told Us that she “ended things” with the actor when she was made aware of his romance with the “Blue” singer, 40. Cibrian and Rimes went on to wed in 2011.

While Glanville, Cibrian and Rimes have managed to get on OK terms over the years, the drama made headlines again in December 2022 when the reality TV personality alleged that her former spouse had an affair with Piper Perabo on the set of 2005’s The Cave. The Yellowstone star never publicly responded to the remarks, but Cibrian denied Glanville’s version of events.

“I’m sad I have to address this, I really believed that we had come a long way, but this was untrue 19 years ago and it’s untrue now,” he told Us in a statement on December 20, 2022. “Just because someone thinks something might be true does not make it true. This is all so unnecessary. Fun times at the Christmas table await.”