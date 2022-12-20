Clearing the air. Eddie Cibrian is weighing in after Brandi Glanville claimed he cheated on her with Piper Perabo during their marriage.

“I’m sad I have to address this, I really believed that we had come a long way, but this was untrue 19 years ago and it’s untrue now,” the 49-year-old actor told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, December 20. “Just because someone thinks something might be true does not make it true. This is all so unnecessary.”

Cibrian concluded with a lighthearted quip: “Fun times at the Christmas table await.”

Hours earlier, Glanville, 50, alleged in an interview with Page Six that her now-ex-husband was unfaithful while working with Perabo, 46, on 2005’s The Cave.

“I went to the set and it was in another country — Romania, I think. And [Piper] was a horrible c–t to me,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum claimed, going so far as to accuse the Yellowstone star of “flirting with Eddie” right in front of her. “I was like, ‘Am I here? Am I the only person [seeing this]?’ Like, ‘What is happening?'”

Glanville asserted that she became friends with a few crew members on the set, some of whom allegedly told her at the time “that Piper and Eddie were f–king.”

The Drinking and Tweeting author, who was married to Cibrian from 2001 to 2009, claimed that the Take Two actor “convinced” her there was no truth to the rumors when she confronted him about his connection with Perabo. “And I was like, ‘Alright.’ I was in love,” she recalled. “Like, I was blindly in love with the man.”

This isn’t the first time the pair have been plagued by accusations of infidelity. Us broke the news in March 2009 that Cibrian was having an affair with Northern Lights costar LeAnn Rimes, who was married to Dean Sheremet at the time. The coworkers split from their respective spouses soon after, and Cibrian exchanged vows with Rimes, 40, in April 2011.

The drama ignited a years-long feud between the country singer and Glanville, along with her former spouse, with whom she shares sons Mason, 19, and Jake, 15. More recently, however, it seemed as though the trio buried the hatchet.

“Oh, I love her! I mean, I do. I love her,” Rimes told Us of the Bravo personality at the 2022 CMT Music Awards in April. “We get along very well. She’s fun. We have a great time at all the holidays. We are connected through the boys and we have great respect for one another.”

Nearly one year prior, Glanville reflected on the cheating scandal in an op-ed for The Sun. “It was so public. Everyone felt sorry for me and wanted to hug me,” she wrote in July 2021. “But I wanted to punch everyone in the face. I couldn’t turn on the TV without seeing something about them. LeAnn had taken over my life and I didn’t have a voice anymore. … I really wanted to kill her.”