Shots fired! Brandi Glanville seemingly shaded ex-husband Eddie Cibrian’s affair with LeAnn Rimes — and compared the ordeal to Tristan Thompson’s infidelity in his relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

“If I had Kardashian money & my man cheated & had to go live in another city you bet your ass I’d be having that man followed 24 seven he has got to prove himself all over again,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 45, coyly tweeted on Tuesday, October 9. “That might be happening to someone I use to know.”

In March 2009, Us Weekly broke the news that Cibrian, 45, and Rimes, 36, were having an affair on the set of their Lifetime movie, Northern Lights. While the Sunset Beach alum was married to Glanville at the time, Rimes was wed to dancer Dean Sheremet. Four months later, Us confirmed that Glanville left Cibrian, and Rimes and Sheremet, 37, also split. Cibrian proposed to the “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” songstress in December 2010 and they tied the knot in April 2011.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Thompson cheated on Kardashian, 34, in April, days before she welcomed their first child together, daughter True. The Good American designer has since forgiven the NBA star.

“Khloé believes every word Tristan tells her,” an insider revealed last month. “They’ll stay together. Everyone is flabbergasted, but her family has learned to keep their opinions quiet. People underestimate the threshold of what she’ll put up with for love.”

As for Glanville? The Unfiltered podcast host is now on good terms with Cibrian and Rimes. “I prefer getting along than not getting along,” she exclusively told Us in June. “Sometimes I have to bite my tongue a little, but other than that, it’s all good.”

The Bravo personality and Cibrian share Mason, 15, and Jake, 11. “I think the kids are getting older and they recognize if we’re not getting long,” she added. “I think that’s the big difference.”

