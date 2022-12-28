Tori Spelling Reflects on Family ‘Sickness’ After Hospital Stay

Still feeling festive! Tori Spelling spent some time in the hospital this holiday season — but that didn’t stop her from enjoying Christmas with her family.

“Hope everyone had a very Merry Christmas. Still very much in the Christmas spirit today,” Spelling, 49, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 27. “This morning Beau said, ‘Mom a Christmas miracle happened! The elves moved and it’s the day after Christmas. They always stop at Christmas!’ 🎄♥️.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210, alum paired the social media post with a video of her home decor, which featured a lavishly decorated tree with green and red bows and a fireplace adorned with oversize ornaments and faux snow.

According to Spelling, her brood — which includes husband Dean McDermott and their children, Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5 — wanted Christmas to keep “going a little longer” after “all the sickness we’ve had in the family in the last month.” (The Canada native 56, is also father to son Jack, 24, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.)

Last week, the Troop Beverly Hills star shared that she had been admitted to the hospital following an onset of several symptoms including “dizziness.”

“Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on December 21. “To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am.”

Spelling then slammed her haters, writing, “How about next time [you] take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness,” alongside a photo of herself holding up a peace sign from her hospital bed.

After pointing out that she was a “workaholic” and a “hustler,” the Spelling Like It Is author revealed that she needed medical assistance after being “low on oxygen.” She described her symptoms as having a “hard time breathing, [with] high blood pressure and crazy dizziness.”

“I wanna get home to my kids,” she concluded her message.

Spelling’s trip to the ER came less than two weeks after her youngest son, Beau, was sick for the second time this month.

“Poor guy was out 3 weeks sick from school,” the reality star wrote via her Instagram Story on December 11. “Finally got him well and back in school all last week and boom now sick again!” One day later, the Mommyhood author shared that her other sons, Liam and Finn, had also come down with something.

Prior to the various illnesses, Spelling shared the family’s yearly holiday card last month. “It’s my favorite time of year!” She wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a photo of the Simply to Impress card showing her and McDermott with their children. “And this year is extra special. We’re ALL together! ❤️.”

The sweet pic differed from the previous year’s image, in which the former Chopped Canada host did not appear among rumors that he and Spelling were dealing with tension in their marriage.

As fans questioned the actor’s absence, however, the Messyness cohost explained that he missed the photo shoot because he was busy working on a project out of the country. “Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada,” Spelling wrote via Instagram in November 2021 in reply to a social media user wondering where her husband was.