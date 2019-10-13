



Kiss the bride! Blake Shelton officiated his friend Trace Adkins’ wedding to Victoria Pratt on Saturday, October 12.

“Join us in congratulating Trace & Victoria! They tied the knot yesterday in New Orleans,” Adkins’ team shared via his Instagram on Sunday, October 13. In the photo from the ceremony, Shelton, 43, is standing in between the bride and groom in a courtyard.

Adkins, 57, and Pratt, 48, were first linked in 2014. Saturday’s nuptials marks the “You’re Gonna Miss This” crooner’s fourth trip down the aisle. He shares adult daughters Sarah and Tarah with his ex-wife Barbara Lewis. He is also the father of Mackenzie, 21, Briana, 18, and Trinity, 15, whom he shares with his ex-wife Rhonda Forlaw.

Briana shared a photo from the nuptials in New Orleans on Saturday via Instagram.

“Ya like jazz? ;)” she wrote alongside a photo of herself smiling in the French Quarter.

Pratt, for her part, was previously married to director T.J. Scott. They finalized their divorce in 2016 after 16 years of marriage.

The Canadian actress’ makeup artist congratulated the newlyweds on Sunday via Instagram.

“SECRETS OUT… SO much more to come on this but let me just say, DREAM DAY in my career yesterday!!!! Being a part of the beauty team for @traceadkins & his GORGEOUS wife, @imvictoriapratt wedding was a highlight of my years in this industry…and @blakeshelton officiating was the icing on the cake!” a post shared on the Just Face It Beauty account wrote. “I have so much more to share but too excited to share this peek!!! These vendors were a dream!!! This couple was a dream!!! Join us in congratulating Trace & Victoria! They tied the knot yesterday in New Orleans.”

Shelton, meanwhile has yet to publicly congratulate the pair. His girlfriend, singer Gwen Stefani, however shared the photo of the couple via her Instagram Story.

“This happened congrats @traceadkins,” Stefani wrote alongside the pic of Shelton officiating. The No Doubt frontwoman didn’t attend the wedding, however, as she was busy performing at her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood.

Shelton previously officiated his sister’s nuptials. While he was set to do the honors for Kelly Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, the twosome decided to elope in October 2013.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!