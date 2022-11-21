Goodbye Calabasas? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both expressed interest in ditching Hollywood for Tennessee.

The couple, who got married in May, visited the state for the Blink-182 rocker’s 47th birthday trip. “Spent my Birthday in Tennessee,” Barker captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Sunday, November 20.

The snaps showed the newlyweds on a rustic getaway. The Lemme founder, 43, and the birthday boy stayed in a cabin in the woods, enjoying hikes with their kids and rock climbing.

“Let’s move there 🤠🥃,” Kardashian commented on the post.

Barker replied, “Yesssss 🙋🏻‍♂️.”

One commenter chimed in, “You should move to Tennessee get out of Hollywood ❤️,” and the drummer responded that they “probably will eventually 🏔️.”

The California natives are staying in the Golden State for the time being. After all, they just bought a beach house in Santa Barbara for $14.5 million in late October. The oceanfront property is just over 2,100 square feet with 3.5 bathrooms.

Conan O’Brien bought the property — which has a 2-bedroom primary home and a 2-bedroom guest house — in 2015 for less than $8 million and completely renovated it. Barker and Kardashian can enjoy a soundproofed balcony, a two-car garage with Tesla charging station and a built-in BBQ. The deck offers a view of the ocean, and they can be on the beach in minutes with the private stairs down to the shore.

The beach house is the first property that Kardashian and the Barker Wellness Co. founder bought together. They still don’t live together. Last month, the Poosh founder opened up about living in a different house than her husband, promising that “there will be” a joint home soon.

“We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives for the most part, and they each have their rooms and we are a block away,” Kardashian explained on Dear Media’s “Not Skinny, Not Fat” podcast.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and ex Scott Disick are parents to son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 7. Barker shares three children — son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 16, and former stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23 — with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The family will be trying to enjoy the time they have together as Barker gears up for a world tour. The musician is reuniting with Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus, marking Blink-182’s first concerts together in a decade.

“She will 100 percent be joining Travis and the band on tour,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October, noting that the Kardashians star will “go to as many stops as possible, as much as her schedule allows.”