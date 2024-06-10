Travis Kelce cosigned the idea that his softball win isn’t in the same league as girlfriend Taylor Swift’s continued successes.

Kelce, 34, showed off his softball skills during David Njoku’s celebrity charity game in Ohio on Saturday, June 8, by hitting 11 home runs. Following the athletic feat, “Gojo and Golic” podcast hosts Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic praised the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

“[Travis] showed some incredible — as we’ve been talking about — versatility with athletes in one sport to another sport,” Golic said in a clip shared via X on Monday, June 10. “[He] came in and just treated the softball very, very poorly, as he kept knocking it out of the park.”

But Golic Jr. made sure to keep Kelce humble. “The only thing I can come back to with all of this — because it’s great, and Travis Kelce is a legitimate athlete that could have probably had success in a bunch of different sports at a high level — is how difficult it is to register on the Richter scale in the house that he’s now a part of with Taylor Swift,” he said.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Golic Jr. went on to mimic a hypothetical conversation between Kelce and Swift, also 34.

“It’s like, ‘Well, babe, what did you do this weekend?’” Golic Jr. said, portraying Kelce. Pretending to be Swift, he added, “‘Well, I stimulated the global economy, I went to a new city and enriched the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. Babe, what did you do?’”

In response, Golic Jr., joked as Kelce, “‘I cracked 11 dingers in a celebrity softball game. Feeling pretty great about this one, babe. Thanks for asking.’”

Kelce, for his part, weighed in on the remarks — and proved he’s in on the joke. “Love listening to these guys! ‘Feeling pretty good about it, babe,’” Kelce wrote via X on Monday alongside several laughing emojis.

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Blushed Over Each Other in Public Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce can’t help but give each other the warm fuzzies. Swift and Kelce began dating in summer 2023 before the singer attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game that fall. Swift later revealed that she and Kelce connected after he went to her Eras Tour stop in Missouri and wanted to […]

Kelce has been linked to Swift since summer 2023. They made their romance public during an NFL game that September and have been going strong ever since.

In recent months, Kelce and Swift spent time together during the NFL offseason and her brief hiatus from the Eras Tour. After the concert picked back up in May, Kelce was spotted supporting his beau in Paris as Swift made several nods to their relationship.

Earlier this month, Swift was seen smiling and blushing during a performance in Lyon, France, as she sang the track “Fifteen,” which includes the lyric, “In your life, you’ll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team.”