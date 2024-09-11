Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift has positively impacted his life in many ways, including expanding his vocabulary.

On the Wednesday, September 11, episode of their podcast “New Heights,” Jason Kelce discussed the “bad blood” between his brother Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chiefs’ Week 2 opponent.

“OK, bad blood,” Travis, 34, said. “I hear you, bad blood.”

Jason, 36, responded, “I don’t even try and do it, but it just happens,” making note of the correlation between the “bad blood” between the Chiefs and Bengals and Swift’s 2014 song of the same name.

Travis joked, “It’s just in you now. It’s in you.”

“Well, no,” Jason said. “I just think she does a good job of using these very common phrases that people would use regardless.”

Most people except Travis, it would appear.

“I had never heard of bad blood until she … ” Travis said, before Jason cut him off. “You gotta be … ,” Jason said with a laugh. “Bro.”

Mercifully for his brother, Jason moved things on to another topic. But later in the episode, Jason brought up the phrase again in discussing his experience in San Francisco on Monday, September 9, where he made his debut on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown before the 49ers game against the New York Jets.

“49ers fans, for the most part, were very nice and respectful,” Jason said. “I know there’s been a lot of bad blood between the Eagles and 49ers. I’ve never said a bad word about the 49ers because I respect them as a team. I know there’s been a lot of trash talk involved. I stay out of all that nonsense.”

Despite the largely warm reception, Jason — who retired in March after 13 years with the Philadelphia Eagles — mentioned he did receive “a couple boos.”

“I actually like it,” Jason noted. “I don’t know what it is. When a team boos you, it’s like, ‘Yeah, you’re booing me because I’m great.’ Keep them coming if you want.”

Jason’s TV was also noteworthy due to a wardrobe mishap that forced him to wear an ill-fitting shirt he found in a mall. “It fits my belly now, I’ve lost a little bit of weight,” Jason said on-air. “But my tits are still struggling.”

“Me and Taylor were watching that, absolutely dying laughing at it,” Travis said. “It was the perfect thing to open everybody up to what they were gonna experience for the next 18 weeks.”

Jason will return to his old Philadelphia stomping grounds on Monday, September 16, when the Eagles play the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, the Chiefs battle the Bengals on Sunday, September 15, at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.