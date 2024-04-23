Taylor Swift has received the stamp of approval from everyone in boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s life — including his Kansas City Chiefs coach.

Matt Nagy, who is the offensive coordinator for the Chiefs, opened up about integrating Swift, 34, into their football family.

“It’s definitely rare for sure, I mean you’re talking about Taylor Swift and Kelce and Patrick [Mahomes],” Nagy told local media outlet KCTV5 in a Monday, April 22, interview shared on X. “I know Patrick and Kelce as the people they are away from the different concerts and golf venues etc. I know them on a day to day basis.”

Despite never meeting Swift, Nagy was thrilled by her addition.

“We love having her a part of the family, the team, what she and Kelce have done is a cool story,” he noted. “I think it’s a credit to both of them to be two big, powerful people that are also so humble in what they do, and they’re so talented at what they do, whether it’s football or singing.”

Nagy concluded: “We’re enjoying the journey. We’re proud to be a part of it, and we want to keep it going.”

Kelce’s whirlwind romance with Swift has been making headlines since he discussed how he wanted to make a move during her Eras Tour performances.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis told brother Jason Kelce on their “New Heights” podcast in July 2023. “So I was a little butthurt, I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out.”

After Swift started to show her support at Kansas City Chiefs games in September 2023, the NFL decided to capitalize on the attention by using her music for promotional clips and often pointing the camera at her during broadcasts.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell showed his support for the craze surrounding Swift and Travis’ relationship, telling CBS in November 2023, “They seem to be enjoying their relationship. That’s great in and of itself, but it has connected more fans of Taylor’s and more fans of the NFL in some ways. [Swift is] an unbelievable artist, obviously, Travis is an unbelievable player and I think it’s great for the league to have that kind of attention — so we welcome it.”

Travis, 34, however, wasn’t expecting the attention from the public. “What’s real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives,” he said on a September 2023 episode of his podcast. “She’s not in the media as much as I am, doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows.”

Meanwhile, Swift waved off the negative reactions from some football fans.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” Swift told TIME in December 2023 about the attention. “I’m just there to support Travis [Kelce]. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”