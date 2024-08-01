Never-before-seen footage from “New Heights” featured an adorable moment between Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce‘s 4-year-old daughter, Wyatt.

The podcast’s official social media account shared some hilarious outtakes from the recent season on Wednesday, July 31, alongside the caption, “Missing New Heights? Us too. So to make up for it we’re dropping outtakes every Weds until we’re back — or until we run out of ones we can show.”

The brothers started out by joking about how “terrifying” it was to know fans would get to see bloopers while the podcast is on hiatus during NFL training camp. (The season 2 finale aired July 3.) Another clip showed Jason, 36, speaking to his and wife Kylie Kelce’s eldest daughter off camera. Travis, 34, used the opportunity to pass a message to Wyatt.

“Tell her she owes me a chocolate chip cookie,” Travis quipped before the little one shouted back, “We’ll bake you some cookies, Uncle Trav.”

Related: Everything Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Have Said About Parenting 3 Kids Courtesy of Kylie Kelce/Instagram Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, are proud parents of three — and they wouldn’t have it any other way. The Philadelphia Eagles center married Kylie in April 2018 nearly three years after matching on dating app Tinder. Less than one year after their nuptials, they welcomed eldest daughter Wyatt […]

Travis gushed over his niece, adding, “Thank you, Wy. She’s the best.”

Elsewhere in the video, bloopers from Kylie’s September 2023 appearance on “New Heights” showed Jason jokingly referring to her as his “old ball and chain.” Travis also got in on the fun by asking his sister-in-law an awkward question.

Missing New Heights? Us too. So to make up for it we’re dropping outtakes every Weds until we’re back* *or until we run out of ones we can show 😂 #BlooperWednesday pic.twitter.com/YFW5yWOxGF — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 31, 2024

“What was the Super Bowl week like with that baby in your stomach?” he inquired as Jason and Kylie, 31, laughed at the “weird” question. “Tell us about that.”

Along with Wyatt, Jason and Kylie, who have been married since 2018, share daughters Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 17 months. Kylie was 38 weeks pregnant with Bennett when Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles played against Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl.

Related: Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Kelce's Relationship Timeline Jason Kelce swiped right and found love with Kylie Kelce — even if their first date got off to a rocky start. “[I] definitely fell asleep,” the Philadelphia Eagles athlete recalled on his “New Heights” podcast in September 2023. “Got a little too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know it was the most […]

“Honestly, we did have a conversation that if [the baby] came at the Super Bowl, I think [Jason] said it on the podcast that he wanted to name her Super,” Kylie joked on “New Heights” last fall. “That was not going to happen. But I told him that we could do S.B. as initials.”

The couple have since hinted at the possibility of expanding their family again despite their already full house.

“That is not a question for me, but I think, you know, Kylie has expressed before we started having kids, she wanted a big family. So we’ll see what the future holds,” Jason told Entertainment Tonight in July, noting that he and Kylie have their “hands full” with their three daughters. “It’s hard to imagine another one running around.”

Related: Are Jason and Kylie Kelce Ready for Baby No. 4? Everything They've Said Fans have fallen in love with Jason and Kylie Kelce‘s family through the years, but is the couple ready for another baby? Kylie and the former NFL star, who retired from the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2024, exchanged vows in 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Wyatt, one year later. Daughters Ellie and Bennett […]

Kylie, meanwhile, exclusively told Us Weekly about how she and Jason have tried to raise their kids to be “humble.”

“[We’re] trying our best to make sure that when they grow up and they turn 16, they will be driving a [used vehicle],” she explained in June. “We can’t let them have a hand-me-down car at this point. You’re not getting dad’s [Tesla] CyberTruck as your hand-me-down. You will be driving a basic model, hopefully, having to roll the windows down with a crank.”