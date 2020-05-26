Travis Scott was apparently less than thrilled about news of his now-former relationship with Rihanna being made public in 2015, according to a podcaster.

During an episode of “Throwing Fits” podcast, cohosts Lawrence Schlossman and James Harris got into a conversation with journalist Jonah Weiner about celebrities who hated something they wrote about them. Schlossman, for his part, claimed that the 28-year-old “Goosebumps” rapper wasn’t happy that he “exposed” Scott’s low-key romance with Rihanna, 32.

“I broke the news about him and Rihanna, which they told me not to do,” the former Complex editor explained on Tuesday, May 26. “Apparently, what [Complex editor Joe] LaPuma, our boy Joe The Puma, told me was that it hurt Complex’s relationship with Travis. This was in 2015/16 I wrote this. But apparently, for the next couple of years, he would complain about that.”

Schlossman continued, “It’s not because he’s like, ‘Don’t tell anyone I’m smashing Rihanna.’ It’s because Rihanna’s like, ‘Don’t tell anyone that I’m smashing Travis Scott, please.” [It’s] obviously embarrassing as f–k.”

In Complex’s December 2015/January 2016 issue, Schlossman wrote of the two-hour conversation he had with Scott about “all the controversy, criticism and rumors surrounding his every move.” One of the topics that were discussed was Rihanna, whom Scott referred to as his “muse.”

The “Sicko Mode” rapper also called the Fenty Beauty mogul “inspiring” and “creative.” However, Schlossman noted that the Grammy nominee asked him to not “do [me] like that, man.”

Scott met Rihanna in 2013 at the Opening Ceremony runway show during New York Fashion Week. The pair later collaborated on her 2015 song “Bitch Better Have My Money.”

In September 2015, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Rihanna and Scott were hooking up. At the time, the duo were spotted getting cozy while attending his private party at Up & Down in NYC following his tour stop.

“They were dancing extremely close,” an onlooker revealed to Us. “They are totally together. They weren’t hiding at all.”

Scott began dating Kylie Jenner in 2017 following her split from Tyga. That same year, Us confirmed that the pair were expecting their daughter Stormi, now 2.

In October 2019, Us confirmed that Scott and the 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder had called it quits after more than two years together. The lovebirds reconciled their relationship this past March.

Rihanna, for her part, broke up with businessman Hassan Jameel in January. Us confirmed the following month that the “We Found Love” singer was “hanging out and hooking up” with A$AP Rocky.