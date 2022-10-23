After Kanye West publicly slammed Trevor Noah for discussing his divorce from Kim Kardashian, the comedian has asserted there’s no bad blood on his side.

“Why am I beefing with Kanye? That’s an interesting way to phrase it because a beef has to go both ways,” Noah, 38, answered a Daily Show audience member’s question about the supposed feud in a Friday, October 21, TikTok video. “Genuinely it does. In my limited understanding of the world, ‘beef’ has always been something that generally will happen between two hip-hop artists. I’ve never beefed with Kanye West. I was concerned about Kanye West.”

He added: “If somebody says to me that they have a mental health issue, and they say to everyone that when they don’t take their medication, they’re unable to control themselves. And then everyone ignores when that person is having an episode and they haven’t taken the medication and then they platform the person and put them up. … I sometimes think it’s a little s–tty, to be honest with you.”

The Born a Crime author initially expressed concern over how the Yeezy designer, 45, treated Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, after releasing a graphic music video in which he appeared to decapitate the Saturday Night Live alum, 28. (The Skims mogul, 42, and Davidson split in August.)

“What’s weird about the situation is Kanye West has told us that he struggles with his mental health,” Noah said during a March episode of the Daily Show, discussing West’s social media rants about the Meet Cute star. “So I get it, you wanna have art as therapy. But here’s what’s weird that Kanye doesn’t understand. It’s like, what we’re seeing is — it makes you uncomfortable.”

He continued: “With Kanye, we don’t know how to feel. We don’t know how to worry. I think Kanye doesn’t seem to understand that. He goes, ‘Leave me to create my art.’ Yeah but Kanye, you told us you have problems. Now when we worry about that, you say we shouldn’t worry because it’s not [his] problem. Or it is [his] problems? Which is it?”

The “Heartless” rapper — whom the SKKN by Kim founder filed for divorce from in February 2021 — was unhappy with Noah’s remarks, using a racial slur to describe the South Africa native in a scathing Instagram post. While West’s post was ultimately deleted, the social media platform temporarily restricted his account. (Instagram later unblocked West’s account before restricting it another time earlier this month after he shared anti-Semitic messages.)

While the Chicago native has not further addressed the pair’s supposed bad blood, Noah admitted on Friday that he “grew up loving” West’s music.

“I still love him despite the s–t that he talks,” the stand-up comedian said. “What I have beef with is us as a society not coming together around the person and going like, ‘Hey, maybe this is not the moment to put a microphone in your face so that you just go off saying everything.’”