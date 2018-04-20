Tristan Thompson All Smiles as He Heads to Indianapolis for Playoffs

True on the mind? Tristan Thompson was spotted leaving Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday, April 19 – with a huge grin on his face. He is headed to Indianapolis for the NBA playoffs wearing a knit beanie and a gray tracksuit. Thompson didn’t play during the first playoff game on Wednesday, April 18.

Thompson, 27, welcomed daughter True Thompson with Khloé Kardashian on Thursday, April 12, and although Kardashian’s family is pressuring her to come back to Los Angeles with the baby, she’s planned to stay in Cleveland, despite the fact that her boyfriend was caught cheating right before the birth of their daughter. Following the first videos being released of Thompson kissing other women on April 11, he was booed at his game.

“Khloé was thankful for all of her mom’s help, but she wasn’t going to be pressured into leaving Cleveland,” an insider told Us Weekly.

For the time being, she’s 100 percent focused on the baby. “Khloé has promised her mom, sisters, Rob and friends that she will absolutely be returning to Los Angeles with True after Tristan’s team is done with the NBA playoffs. She is absolutely not even thinking about her relationship with Tristan. The primary concern Khloé has is that Tristan and True are bonding,” a source added.

Us Weekly confirmed on April 13 that the NBA star has been cheating on the Revenge Body host with five different women since November.

Kris Jenner, however, is not happy about her daughter staying in Cleveland. “Kris is concerned that the longer Khloé stays in Tristan’s house with their daughter, True, she won’t move back to Los Angeles as she had indicated she wanted to do before she gave birth in the aftermath of his cheating scandal,” an insider told Us. “Kris has been a constant presence in the house, helping Khloé with True. Things have been strained with Tristan, but she has forgiven him. Their relationship is still very much up in the air.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the scandal. She broke her silence following the birth in an Instagram post on Monday, April 16. “Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True,” she wrote.”

