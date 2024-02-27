Tristan Thompson is now his younger brother Amari’s official guardian, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by Us, the Los Angeles Superior Court granted Thompson, 32, sole guardianship of his 17-year-old brother on Monday, February 26.

Earlier this month, the NBA player filed a petition to become Amari’s sole legal guardian and conservator. In the petition, Tristan revealed that he was unable to locate his and Amari’s father, Trevor Thompson, who was ordered to pay child support when their late mother, Andrea Thompson, assumed sole legal guardianship of Amari in 2014. (Andrea died of a heart attack in January 2023.)

“Since then, Trevor Douglas Thompson has effectively abandoned the proposed word; he failed to pay any child support despite the court order and has not been in contact with the proposed ward or Andrea Marie Brooks since July 2014,” read court documents. “He has done nothing to support or raise the proposed ward since then and has relinquished all rights to have any say in the proposed ward’s care.”

Tristan was previously awarded temporary guardianship of Amari in September 2023 after his mom died in January 2023 from a heart attack. Amari suffers from epilepsy and as a result requires a devoted caretaker.

Following Andrea’s death, Tristan’s ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian revealed that she was allowing Tristan and Amari to stay at her house after Tristan’s roof caved in and he had nowhere to go. (Kardashian, 39, and Tristan share daughter True, 5, and son Tatum together. Tristan also shares son Prince, 7, with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, 2, with Maralee Nichols.)

“Tristan and I are not together,” Kardashian said on an episode of The Kardashians in July 2023. “I know it’s hard for everyone to believe but I love love love Andrea and I love Tristan. I love Amari, and this is what family does. Tristan is the father of my kids. It’s just heartbreaking and then to be left with the responsibility of another person as well it’s a lot.”

In a January 2023 social media post, Kardashian promised the late Andrea that she would take care of Tristan and Amari.

“I know you never wanted to leave your boys. They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram at the time. “Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly OK. We will all look after him, help him and protect him. Your boys will be OK because they have their Guardian Angel by their side.”