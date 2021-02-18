Hoping for a change. Khloé Kardashian was hesitant to fully take Tristan Thompson back following his 2019 cheating scandal, so he went to Kim Kardashian for advice.

In a new sneak peek from the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Tristan, 29, tells Kim, 40, that “some days are good” with Khloé, 36, while others she gets upset about what people are saying about their relationship.

“I think it’s just mostly what other people are gonna think. I think she’s totally fine. Otherwise, she wouldn’t be hanging out with you 24/7,” the KKW Beauty founder tells Tristan, who agrees, noting that the Good American founder is focusing more on people’s opinions than anything else.

“We’re never gonna get to the finish line, like, if you’re trying to always please the masses,” he tells Kim before referencing her husband, Kanye West, and the fact that he never worries about what others are thinking. “Like Ye, he don’t give a damn if you like him or not but guess what? He’s happy and he’s gonna do it his way and it’s either, you’re gonna like him or not.”

The NBA star continues, “I have respect for him. It’s like, you’re gonna ride this journey the way you want to — either people are going to be with you or against you but at least, if you die, you’re gonna die doing it your way. … just do whatever the f–k makes you happy.”

Khloé and Tristan, who share 2-year-old daughter True, split in March 2019 after he kissed Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend Jordyn Woods. In August 2020, Us Weekly confirmed that the Revenge Body host and the athlete are back together.

Meanwhile, Kim and the “Jesus Walks” singer are not in a good place. The pair, who married in 2014 and share children North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 21 months, “haven’t been on the same page for a while now,” an insider told Us exclusively in January. In July 2020, the Skims CEO began meeting with divorce lawyers following the rapper’s controversial comments at his first presidential campaign.

Their marital woes came to a head following a “big fight” in December 2020 and they have “both been living separate lives for many months,” another source added.

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians kicks off on E! Thursday, March 18, at 8 p.m. ET.