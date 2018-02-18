Guys night! It was a big weekend for the men dating the Kar-Jenner sisters: Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, spent his Saturday night enjoying a performance by Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott — while hanging out with Kardashian’s exes!

The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 26, was seen mingling with French Montana and James Harden at the Remy Martin party at Avenue on Saturday, February 17, where Scott hit the stage to perform his hits, “Butterfly Effect”, “Huncho Jack”, “Antidote” and “Goosebumps.”

Despite their common link, Thompson, Harden and Montana seemingly enjoyed their night. The NBA player, who is expecting a baby boy with the Strong Looks Better Naked author, was seen drinking cocktails while checking out Scott’s performance. As previously reported, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dated Montana in 2014, a relationship she eventually revealed she “jumped into” following her split from ex-husband Lamar Odom. Harden and Kardashian also dated in 2015, but split in February 2016 after eight months together.

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2017 that the couple is expecting their first child and Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy three months later in an Instagram post.

Rapper Scott, who welcomed daughter Stormi with Jenner on February 1, looked to be celebrating fatherhood with a successful set that was enjoyed by many, including Chanel Iman and Guy Fieri.

The event was held in honor of the NBA All Star Weekend ahead of the 67th All-Star Game, which is set to take place on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT.

