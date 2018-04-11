Back to business. Tristan Thompson and the Cleveland Cavaliers have their first game in Ohio since the power forward was allegedly caught cheating on Khloé Kardashian, who is nine months pregnant with their first child together.

The Cavs are set to play the New York Knicks on Wednesday, April 11, at 8 p.m. ET at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Thompson, 27, was in New York to play the Knicks on Monday, April 9, when he was caught getting too close to another woman at a New York City club two days before. The Daily Mail published photos and videos of the NBA player appearing to kiss the mystery brunette on Saturday, April 7, and The Shade Room and TMZ later released images and video of the duo entering a hotel together the same night.

Kardashian, meanwhile, is also in Cleveland, where she is set to remain until she gives birth to their baby girl. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Revenge Body host wishes she could leave the Buckeye state amid the scandal.

“Khloé shipped everything to Cleveland. She was fully moved in there,” the insider explained. “She was planning on raising the baby there full-time and making that her and her daughter’s home. Now she just wants to get the hell out of Cleveland, but she can’t fly.”

Another source told Us that “it’s too late in the pregnancy for Khloé to fly back to L.A. … even with a private jet with a doctor on board.”

Us revealed on March 15 that the 33-year-old reality star was set to remain in Cleveland until she gives birth. A source told Us that Kris Jenner will be by her daughter’s side when she welcomes her daughter.

None of the members of the Kardashian family — or Thompson — have publicly commented on the cheating allegations. However, a source exclusively told Us on Tuesday that Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian had “concerns” over the Strong Looks Better Naked star’s relationship with Thompson.

“Khloe’s mom, Kris, and sisters Kim and Kourtney, all had concerns about her relationship with another basketball player, and now their fears appear to have serious merit,” the source close to the family told Us, referring to her previous marriage to Lamar Odom and relationship with James Harden. “Women are constantly throwing themselves at professional athletes, and it’s very easy to stray when teams are on the road. Kris never expressed her fears to Khloe because she felt it would cause nothing but drama and create tension.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September 2017 that Kardashian and Thompson are expecting their first child together. The basketball pro shares 15-month-old son Prince Oliver with ex Jordan Craig, whom he was also rumored to cheat on.

